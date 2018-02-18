  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Mick McCarthy denies telling Ipswich supporters to 'f**k off' during dramatic derby

Ipswich drew 1-1 with Norwich on Sunday afternoon, however McCarthy’s celebration took much of the spotlight.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 4:20 PM
9 hours ago 9,846 Views 5 Comments
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy.
Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

MICK MCCARTHY HAS denied telling Ipswich Town supporters to “fuck off” during his side’s 1-1 draw with Norwich City in the East Anglian derby on Sunday.

Luke Chambers scored what looked to be a late, great winner for the Tractor Boys when he headed Ipswich into an 89th minute lead.

Boss McCarthy was shown celebrating wildly, pumping his fists and shouting profanity in the general direction of the away end, with the affair picked up by Sky Sports’ cameras.

However the 59-year-old shut down the accusation when asked by journalists if he had cursed at his own supporters.

“Oh, so you are putting words in my mouth are you?”, McCarthy said, speaking to one reporter.

“No, it was just me celebrating the game. It was a reaction to the game. I wanted to win the game and we didn’t.”

When asked if the reaction would overshadow the game’s result and further dampen his relationship with supporters, he said: “Not really, no. Not at all. I keep doing my job as best as I possibly can.”

His side looked to be on course for a dramatic victory, before Norwich equalised in the dying seconds as Timm Klose nodded home Grant Hanley’s cross to snatch a point and send Carrow Road into raptures.

Ipswich began the season in tremendous form, winning six of their opening nine games.

However the side have since dropped down the Championship table and currently sit 11th place with just two wins in their last 11 games.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

