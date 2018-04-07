  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 7 April, 2018
Phil Mickelson had a fresh air when trying one of his trademark escape shots

You don’t see this too often.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 4:42 PM
10 minutes ago 413 Views No Comments
THERE ARE FEW people as good at getting themselves out of trouble as Phil Mickelson is.

The three-time Masters champion is among the early starters at Augusta National today having just made the cut for the weekend on five-over par.

And it got tricky straight away for Mickelson as his opening drive went way right and ended up on the pine straw in the trees.

Getting out of this kind of sticky situation is a Lefty specialty but it doesn’t always go to plan.

As he tried to play his way back out onto the fairway, he clipped a branch and missed the ball entirely.

He managed to clear the trees with his next effort but all in all, it was a disastrous start to the round as he finished with a triple-bogey seven.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

