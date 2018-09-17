Aged 55, Down All-Ireland winner Mickey Linden rolls back the years with incredible score

Linden pictured during the 1991 All-Ireland Football Championship and in action for Mayobridge on Saturday.

MICKEY LINDEN ROLLED back the years on Saturday afternoon, as the former Down All-Ireland winner kicked a superb individual score for Mayobridge in the Down Premier Reserve Championship, aged 55.

Linden is considered one of Ulster’s greatest ever footballers, helping Down to All-Ireland titles in 1991 and again three years later in 1994, where he also won an All-Star and was named Texaco Footballer of the Year.

The corner forward made his debut for Mayobridge in 1980 and still represents his local side today, adding a Reserve Championship medal to his collection as they saw off Burren 1-15 to 0-7 at Pairc Esler.

Saturday marked 27 years to the day since he got on the scoresheet to help Down lift the Sam Maguire, with his side seeing off the challenge of Seán Boylan’s Meath 1-16 to 1-14. It was the county’s first senior football title in 23 years.

Proof that age is just a number!

5⃣5⃣ year old Mickey Linden scores a superb point for Mayobridge 2⃣7⃣ years to the day that he helped Down to All-Ireland glory. 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/TtCIhAiR1o — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) September 17, 2018

Just witnessed Mickey Linden score an outrageous point from 50 yds in the Reserve Championship Final. Man is 55. #Legend — Shealan Strain (@shealan_1) September 15, 2018

Just heard the amazing Mickey Linden @OfficialDownGAA superstar of the early 1990’s played in the Reserve Final for @MayobridgeGAC and scored at 55! Is anyone else from that era in the last century still super fit and playing like Mickey? — Frank Mitchell (@frank_broadcast) September 16, 2018

