Aged 55, Down All-Ireland winner Mickey Linden rolls back the years with incredible score

The former All-Star showed age is just a number with a fine score off the bench for Mayobridge.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 17 Sep 2018, 5:38 PM
36 minutes ago 2,027 Views 2 Comments
Linden pictured during the 1991 All-Ireland Football Championship and in action for Mayobridge on Saturday.
MICKEY LINDEN ROLLED back the years on Saturday afternoon, as the former Down All-Ireland winner kicked a superb individual score for Mayobridge in the Down Premier Reserve Championship, aged 55.

Linden is considered one of Ulster’s greatest ever footballers, helping Down to All-Ireland titles in 1991 and again three years later in 1994, where he also won an All-Star and was named Texaco Footballer of the Year.

The corner forward made his debut for Mayobridge in 1980 and still represents his local side today, adding a Reserve Championship medal to his collection as they saw off Burren 1-15 to 0-7 at Pairc Esler.

Saturday marked 27 years to the day since he got on the scoresheet to help Down lift the Sam Maguire, with his side seeing off the challenge of Seán Boylan’s Meath 1-16 to 1-14. It was the county’s first senior football title in 23 years.

COMMENTS (2)

