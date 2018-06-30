This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I didn't play in the last few months at Liverpool' - Mignolet hints at summer exit

The Belgium international has suggested that he may have to leave Anfield in order to find regular football.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Jun 2018, 2:05 PM
SIMON MIGNOLET HAS suggested that he could leave Liverpool this summer.

The Belgium international, who is currently at the World Cup, slipped behind Loris Karius in the pecking order at Anfield towards the latter end of last season.

Mignolet was on the bench for the final 16 games of the Premier League season and did not play at all in the club’s run to the final of the Champions League.

Indeed, the 30-year-old has now suggested that he may be forced to look for alternative solutions to his lack of playing time, away from Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“I am going to look at my situation when I come back from the World Cup,” said Mignolet, per the London Evening Standard.

“I didn’t play in the last few months at Liverpool, so after the World Cup I will look at everything. I can’t say much more.

“I don’t know how long I will have off after the tournament. I need to speak to the manager about that.”

Mignolet has not played for Belgium at the World Cup and was an unused substitute as the Red Devils beat England 1-0 on Thursday.

