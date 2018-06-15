This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Munster scrum-half confirmed as new Stade Francais backs and attack coach

Mike Prendergast is moving to the Top 14 club.

By AFP Friday 15 Jun 2018, 4:34 PM
1 hour ago 3,207 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4073557
Prendergast was previously with Oyonnax Rugby.
Image: Sportsfile via Getty Images
Prendergast was previously with Oyonnax Rugby.
Prendergast was previously with Oyonnax Rugby.
Image: Sportsfile via Getty Images

THE OVERHAUL AT Stade Francais continued on Friday as the Top 14 club announced the departure of forwards coach Olivier Azam and the arrival of Mike Prendergast and Pieter de Villiers.

Stade spent last season in turmoil and just avoided relegation under an interim coaching team that included Azam and Julien Dupuy who knew from March that former Springbok Heyneke Meyer would take over at the end of the season.

Meyer is overhauling his staff and today appointed De Villiers and Prendergast, with another South African, John McFarland, who is the former Springboks defence coach, taking that job at Stade.

Prendergast, the former Munster scrum-half who has had stints at French clubs Grenoble and Oyonnax, is named “coach of the backs and attack in general.”

Dupuy is demoted from joint head coach and will be a skills coach and responsible for analysing opponents and for player recruitment.

The club has already added three players this summer, French internationals Gael Fickou and Yoann Maestri and Argentine Nicolas Sanchez.

© – AFP 2018

