5 of Galway's All-Ireland winners in Minor Hurling Team of the Year

THIS YEAR’S ALL-IRELAND Minor Hurling finalists dominate the team of the year with Galway and Kilkenny making up nine of the line-up.

The back-to-back champion Tribe are represented by forwards Donal O’Shea and Dean Reilly, with centre back Sean Neary, corner back Shane Jennings and goalkeeper Patrick Rabitte also making the cut.

O’Loughlin Gaels duo Jamie Young and Conor Kelly lead the Cats’ quartet, while Darragh Maher and Ciaran Brennan occupy berths at half back and half forward respectively.

The six non-finalists are made up of lone Limerick man Cathal O’Neill, Dubliners Donal Leavy and Luke Swan and the Tipperary trio of Conor Whelan, Sean Phelan and James Devaney.

“These players have performed exceptionally throughout the season,, giving it their all at every match,” says Electric Ireland Minor Star awards judge Michael Fennelly.

“Their talent is a testament to the families and communities that have supported them on their journey, and they’ve earned their place on the Team of the Year.”

2018 Minor Hurling Team of the Year

Patrick Rabbitte – Galway, (St. Mary’s) Conor Whelan – Tipperary, (CJ Kickhams) Shane Jennings – Galway, (Ballinasloe) Jamie Young – Kilkenny, (O’Loughlin Gaels) Darragh Maher – Kilkenny, (St. Lachtain’s) Seán Neary – Galway, (Castlegar) Seán Phelan – Tipperary, (Nenagh Eire OG) Conor Kelly – Kilkenny, (O’Loughlin Gaels) Donal Leavy – Dublin, (Naomh Olaf) James Devaney – Tipperary, (Borris-Ileigh) Cathal O’Neill – Limerick, (Crecora-Manister) Ciarán Brennan – Kilkenny, (Bennettsbridge) Luke Swan – Dublin, (Castleknock) Donal O’Shea – Galway, (Salthill/Knocknacarra) Dean Reilly – Galway, (Pádraig Pearses)

