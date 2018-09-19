This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

5 of Galway's All-Ireland winners in Minor Hurling Team of the Year

Finalists Kilkenny contributed four men to the team-sheet with Tipperary the next best represented county.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 12:51 PM
1 hour ago 1,409 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4243835

THIS YEAR’S ALL-IRELAND Minor Hurling finalists dominate the team of the year with Galway and Kilkenny making up nine of the line-up.

The back-to-back champion Tribe are represented by forwards Donal O’Shea and Dean Reilly, with centre back Sean Neary, corner back Shane Jennings and goalkeeper Patrick Rabitte also making the cut.

O’Loughlin Gaels duo Jamie Young and Conor Kelly lead the Cats’ quartet, while Darragh Maher and Ciaran Brennan occupy berths at half back and half forward respectively.

The six non-finalists are made up of lone Limerick man Cathal O’Neill, Dubliners Donal Leavy and Luke Swan and the Tipperary trio of Conor Whelan, Sean Phelan and James Devaney.

“These players have performed exceptionally throughout the season,, giving it their all at every match,” says Electric Ireland Minor Star awards judge Michael Fennelly.

“Their talent is a testament to the families and communities that have supported them on their journey, and they’ve earned their place on the Team of the Year.”

2018 Minor Hurling Team of the Year

  1. Patrick Rabbitte – Galway, (St. Mary’s)
  2. Conor Whelan – Tipperary, (CJ Kickhams)
  3. Shane Jennings – Galway, (Ballinasloe)
  4. Jamie Young – Kilkenny, (O’Loughlin Gaels)
  5. Darragh Maher – Kilkenny, (St. Lachtain’s)
  6. Seán Neary – Galway, (Castlegar)
  7. Seán Phelan – Tipperary, (Nenagh Eire OG)
  8. Conor Kelly – Kilkenny, (O’Loughlin Gaels)
  9. Donal Leavy – Dublin, (Naomh Olaf)
  10. James Devaney – Tipperary, (Borris-Ileigh)
  11. Cathal O’Neill – Limerick, (Crecora-Manister)
  12. Ciarán Brennan – Kilkenny, (Bennettsbridge)
  13. Luke Swan – Dublin, (Castleknock)
  14. Donal O’Shea – Galway, (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
  15. Dean Reilly – Galway, (Pádraig Pearses)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    O'Donovans receive heroes' welcome home after latest triumph
    'You're total cowards': 83-year-old man who tackled armed robbers at bookies hailed a hero
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital
    FOOTBALL
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Highly-rated Wales teenager commits long-term future to Chelsea
    Tuchel: PSG loss to Liverpool 'not logical or correct'
    'My players are not sh*t' — Pochettino defends Spurs squad following San Siro collapse
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    De Gea hints at new Man United contract after feeling the love at Old Trafford
    'This boy's got an ego, wants to be looked at and talked about as the best player'
    'Shane Duffy is a big lad... And he's gone down easily under an innocuous challenge'
    UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    'The team deserves more' - Pochettino laments injury-time defeat after 'best performance of the season'
    As It Happened: Liverpool v Paris Saint-Germain, Champions League

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie