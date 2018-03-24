  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Salah should snub Real and Barca and become a legend at Liverpool'

Paul Ince believes the Egyptian is in the perfect place and should reject interest from the Spanish giants to forge a legacy at Anfield.

By The42 Team Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 12:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,959 Views 18 Comments
http://the42.ie/3922171
Salah is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 28 goals.
Image: Andrew Powell
Salah is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 28 goals.
Salah is the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 28 goals.
Image: Andrew Powell

MOHAMED SALAH SHOULD snub interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona to stay at Liverpool and try to win the Champions League, according to former Reds midfielder Paul Ince.

Salah has been in electrifying form this season, scoring 36 goals in 41 games in all competitions, and has emerged as Liverpool’s stand-out player under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah’s performances have helped the Reds into the quarter-finals of the Champions League – where they will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City – while they sit third in the league, seven points clear of fifth-placed Chelsea and on course to once again qualify for Europe’s elite club competition.

Ince subsequently believes that the Egypt international is in the right place at the right time, and has urged him to reject any overtures from the Spanish giants, who have both been credited with an interest in a summer transfer.

The former Liverpool midfielder said: “Mohamed Salah would be foolish to leave Liverpool right now. He’s in a place which is the perfect fit for him.

Paul Ince of Liverpool Ince spent two seasons at Anfield. Source: Getty Images

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s always going to be tough when the big boys come calling. It’s hard to ignore Real Madrid or Barcelona – as we saw with Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez. But I believe Salah should sit tight.

“There’s a lot of progression at Liverpool, they’re slowly but surely evolving. Creeping up the table, and doing fantastically in the Champions League.

“If Salah sits tight and enjoys the ride, he could find himself on a trophy-winning team next season, where he would be the star man.”

Ince pointed to the transfers of Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba to Manchester United, with both struggling to adjust to life at Old Trafford, and has lauded how quickly Salah has taken to his Merseyside surroundings.

“We’ve seen that plenty of times (players flopping after big-money moves), but he’s a real rare talent. Liverpool will be in Europe again; they’ll have some new additions in the team and he will easily net 30 goals.

Egypt v Portugal -International Friendly The Egyptian scored during a 2-1 defeat to Portugal last night. Source: Erwin Spek/Soccrates

“He’s only 25-years-old, he still has plenty of time. He must be enjoying his football, and he’s at a club which have a very good team and manager, and will allow him to play exactly how he wants. He could end up regretting throwing that away, and potentially being sat on another team’s bench.”

Despite his admiration for the Egypt international, Ince has moved to cool comparisons with Barcelona icon Lionel Messi, insisting that Salah must continue his current form for a few more years before he can be mentioned in the same breath as the Argentine.

“It’s only been a season, but if he proves he’s at this level consistently for another couple of years, then you can start to say it. He’s had a phenomenal season, but to be one of Anfield’s best ever, you need to keep re-producing that form.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Salah scores but Ronaldo comes out on top in battle of the superstars

Toothless Ireland fail to register a single shot on target and more talking points from the Turkey loss

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
'It was nice to see what it takes to win a Grand Slam': Munster set to benefit from Arnold's Ireland experience
IRFU confirm Adam Griggs to stay on as Ireland Women's coach
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
A bullet from Muller earns world champions Germany draw with Spain
Lingard's first international goal sees England defeat the Dutch on Koeman's debut
LEINSTER
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
'If I'm on the pitch I'm happy': Carbery craving minutes
Larmour a late withdrawal from Leinster's trip to Wales due to leg injury
Seven Grand Slam winners straight back in for Leinster's trip to Ospreys
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Salah should snub Real and Barca and become a legend at Liverpool'
'Salah should snub Real and Barca and become a legend at Liverpool'
From Chelsea reject to Ireland international: 19-year-old Declan Rice's remarkable rise
'If I make 10 goals, they score 100' - De Bruyne tired of Messi & Ronaldo comparisons

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie