Friday 15 June, 2018
Benched: Mohamed Salah named among substitutes for Egypt's opening World Cup game

The 26-year-old has been trying to regain full fitness after being forced off with a shoulder injury during the Champions League final.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 15 Jun 2018, 11:35 AM
1 hour ago 2,528 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4072588
Salah pictured during Egypt's final training session in Cairo last week.
Image: Fayed El-Geziry
Salah pictured during Egypt's final training session in Cairo last week.
Salah pictured during Egypt's final training session in Cairo last week.
Image: Fayed El-Geziry

FOLLOWING WEEKS OF speculation surrounding his fitness after coming off during the Champions League final in Kiev, Mohamed Salah has been named on the bench for Egpyt’s first World Cup game against Uruguay.

The Pharaohs face a tricky opening fixture against Luis Suarez & Co at 1.00pm this afternoon and they will enter the fray without the threat of the mercurial Salah at kick-off.

The forward was forced off with an injured shoulder during the Reds’ 3-1 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid three weeks ago after a challenge from Sergio Ramos.

Yesterday Egypt manager Hector Cuper said the player was “almost 100%” certain to play against Uruguay, with today’s confirmed lineups showing the 26-year-old — who scored 44 goals in all competitions last season — among the substitutes.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

