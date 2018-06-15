Benched: Mohamed Salah named among substitutes for Egypt's opening World Cup game

FOLLOWING WEEKS OF speculation surrounding his fitness after coming off during the Champions League final in Kiev, Mohamed Salah has been named on the bench for Egpyt’s first World Cup game against Uruguay.

The Pharaohs face a tricky opening fixture against Luis Suarez & Co at 1.00pm this afternoon and they will enter the fray without the threat of the mercurial Salah at kick-off.

The forward was forced off with an injured shoulder during the Reds’ 3-1 Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid three weeks ago after a challenge from Sergio Ramos.

Yesterday Egypt manager Hector Cuper said the player was “almost 100%” certain to play against Uruguay, with today’s confirmed lineups showing the 26-year-old — who scored 44 goals in all competitions last season — among the substitutes.

