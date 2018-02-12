  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Re-fixtures for next Sunday after weather causes havoc and O'Byrne Cup final moved to March

Monaghan and Kerry will be heading back to Inniskeen next Sunday.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 12 Feb 2018, 4:34 PM
7 hours ago 3,784 Views No Comments
THE GAA HAVE opted to re-schedule for next Sunday the games postponed this weekend due to unplayable pitches and that has the knock-on effect of seeing the Oâ€™Byrne Cup final deferred to March.

A view after the match was called off due to an unplayable pitch The pitch at Inniskeen was unplayable yesterday for the meeting of Kerry and Monaghan. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

The decider of the Leinster pre-season competition between Meath and Westmeath was to be held next Sunday after being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch on 21 January.

But it has now been deferred until Sunday 11 March, the next free weekend in the football league calendar, in Mullingar as Meathâ€™s Division 2 clash with Cavan, which was postponed twice over the weekend, has been pencilled in for next Sunday afternoon.

The Division 1 meeting of Monaghan and Kerry along with the Division 3 clashes of Derry against Offaly and Sligo against Fermanagh have all been pencilled in for next Sunday afternoon.

The fixture changes make for a hectic schedule ahead for Meath with Andy McEnteeâ€™s facing six games in six weeks â€“ Cavan on 18 February, Tipperary on 24 February, Cork on 4 March, Westmeath on 11 March, Louth on 18 March and Down on 25 March.

Andy McEntee after the match Meath football manager Andy McEntee. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Football Re-fixtures

Sunday 18 February

Division 1
Monaghan v Kerry, PÃ¡irc Grattan, Inniskeen, 2.30pm

Division 2
Cavan v Meath, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm

Division 3
Derry v Offaly, Celtic Park, 2pm
Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park, 2pm

Sunday 11 March

Bord Na MÃ³na Oâ€™Byrne Cup final
Meath v Westmeath, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

