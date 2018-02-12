Re-fixtures for next Sunday after weather causes havoc and O'Byrne Cup final moved to March

THE GAA HAVE opted to re-schedule for next Sunday the games postponed this weekend due to unplayable pitches and that has the knock-on effect of seeing the Oâ€™Byrne Cup final deferred to March.
The decider of the Leinster pre-season competition between Meath and Westmeath was to be held next Sunday after being postponed due to a waterlogged pitch on 21 January.
But it has now been deferred until Sunday 11 March, the next free weekend in the football league calendar, in Mullingar as Meathâ€™s Division 2 clash with Cavan, which was postponed twice over the weekend, has been pencilled in for next Sunday afternoon.
The Division 1 meeting of Monaghan and Kerry along with the Division 3 clashes of Derry against Offaly and Sligo against Fermanagh have all been pencilled in for next Sunday afternoon.
The fixture changes make for a hectic schedule ahead for Meath with Andy McEnteeâ€™s facing six games in six weeks â€“ Cavan on 18 February, Tipperary on 24 February, Cork on 4 March, Westmeath on 11 March, Louth on 18 March and Down on 25 March.
Football Re-fixtures
Sunday 18 February
Division 1
Monaghan v Kerry, PÃ¡irc Grattan, Inniskeen, 2.30pm
Division 2
Cavan v Meath, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm
Division 3
Derry v Offaly, Celtic Park, 2pm
Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park, 2pm
Sunday 11 March
Bord Na MÃ³na Oâ€™Byrne Cup final
Meath v Westmeath, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm
