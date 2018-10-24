This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho: Juventus at a different level to Man United

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci earned praise from the Red Devils boss after helping the dominant Bianconeri to victory at Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 12:14 AM
40 minutes ago 581 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4302281
Jose Mourinho pictured during tonight's match,
Jose Mourinho pictured during tonight's match,
Jose Mourinho pictured during tonight's match,

JOSE MOURINHO WAS fulsome in his praise for experienced Juventus defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci after they helped a side at “a different level” to shut out Manchester United in the Champions League.

Paulo Dybala’s 17th-minute goal was enough to extend Juve’s perfect Group H record to three wins from three on Tuesday as Cristiano Ronaldo made a winning return to Old Trafford.

United struggled to break the Serie A champions down, although Paul Pogba hit the post with a late effort that rebounded to safety off Juve goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Bonucci revealed in the build-up to the match he turned down the chance to sign for United as he instead opted to rejoin Juve after a single year with AC Milan.

And Mourinho was clear that Italy defenders Chiellini and Bonucci made the difference against United, who have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions.

“In the other side was huge quality and sometimes when we speak about quality people look for Cristiano, Dybala or [Miralem] Pjanic,” Mourinho said to BT Sport .

“But in a top team you have to look to Chiellini and Bonucci, Juventus are this kind of team when they are in front it’s very, very difficult for them to concede.

“Our attacking players were not with, I say it in a funny way, ‘honey in their feet’, but everyone tried and everyone was strong to try to the end.

“Juventus felt it and instead of their control in the first half they had to defend and added an extra central defender [Andrea Barzagli] to the amazing Chiellini and Bonucci.

“Really difficult for us. I thought before and during the game we could take something but we couldn’t manage to score.”

Mourinho appeared to aim another barb at United’s board for not investing in defenders as he expanded on his praise for Juve’s defensive duo.

“I have to say they [Juve] are a different level and if people don’t want to accept that it’s their problem,” Mourinho added.

“They are a different level of stability, experience and knowhow and at the base of the team they have Bonucci and Chiellini, it allows them to play with the freedom in attack, creating and losing the ball, ‘no problem, we are here’.

“With the effort of the boys we deserved a draw but it was not possible. I have no complaints with my boys, a positive feeling to the effort, and on Sunday we have another match.”

United return to action in the Premier League against Everton on Sunday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Keita and Henderson ruled out of Liverpool's Champions League clash but there's good news
    Outstanding Ozil inspires Arsenal to superb comeback win over Leicester
    Real Madrid skipper Ramos quick to play down training ground bust-up
    JUVENTUS
    Mourinho: Juventus at a different level to Man United
    Mourinho: Juventus at a different level to Man United
    Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    Mourinho walks half a mile to Old Trafford as Man United bus stuck in traffic again
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Boost for Man United and Juve as Valencia held by Young Boys
    Boost for Man United and Juve as Valencia held by Young Boys
    Scottish Premiership leaders hope to extend young Irish defender's impressive loan spell
    Bonucci turned down Man United move to return 'home' to Juventus
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    As it happened: Man United vs Juventus, Champions League
    'Men against teenagers - as 1-0 defeats go, this was a thrashing': Juve's Euro lesson to United
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie