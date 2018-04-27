  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 27 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mourinho regrets 'negative episodes' with Wenger

The Arsenal manager was infamously once described as a “specialist in failure” by the Portuguese coach.

By The42 Team Friday 27 Apr 2018, 7:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,186 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3983391
Jose Mourinho with Arsene Wenger.
Jose Mourinho with Arsene Wenger.
Jose Mourinho with Arsene Wenger.

JOSE MOURINHO REGRETS some of the much-referenced rows he had with departing Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The veteran Frenchman announced last week he would conclude his near 22-year stay in north London at the end of this season.

Mourinho described Wenger as a “specialist in failure” eight years into a trophy-less spell at Emirates Stadium and they have clashed frequently throughout the Portuguese’s time in English football.

Wenger’s comments about Chelsea’s transfer policy in 2005 also led to Mourinho calling his rival a “voyeur” in one of the more unseemly episodes between the pair.

The managers have since patched up their differences, with the Manchester United boss even suggesting they could become friends, and Mourinho feels some of the spats between himself and Wenger over the years crossed the line.

“There were little things it would obviously be better without – some gestures, some words,” Mourinho told reporters ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

It’s obviously better without. I feel better now without [insults]. When I arrived in England in 2004, they were champions, and famous champions — the ‘Invincibles’.

“Then I arrive [at Chelsea], the next few years it was with them [battles for the title].

“It was an amazing team. So thank you very much for that. They pushed us to the limits. The two matches we played at Highbury, that amazing old stadium, were unforgettable. So thank you, thank you so much for that.

“Do I regret the little negative episodes? Yes, and I’m sure he does too.”

Wenger and Mourinho have won three Premier League titles apiece and the Portuguese suggested Arsenal helped push United to success under the great Alex Ferguson, another who had regular public arguments with the 68-year-old.

“I always feel the biggest rivals are our biggest friends because they’re the ones who push us to the limits,” added Mourinho. “And I think Manchester United fans know that until about 2004 it was between United and Arsenal, Sir Alex and Mr Wenger.

“I think these great teams Arsenal had, the great fights with Man United, made Man United better and better. I hope they [United supporters] have that feeling and a good reaction, or at least not a bad one at all. I think he’ll feel the respect we have.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Simeone charged by Uefa and faces touchline ban after being sent to the stands during Arsenal clash>

Huge weekend in Serie A as the title race between Juve and Napoli is going right to the wire>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
ARSENAL
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
Did Mourinho want to sell Salah and more Premier League talking points
10-man Atletico snatch crucial away goal as Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot again
As it happened: Arsenal v Atletico Madrid, Europa League semi-final first leg
FOOTBALL
Mourinho regrets 'negative episodes' with Wenger
Mourinho regrets 'negative episodes' with Wenger
Pochettino says the FA's controversial Harry Kane tweet was 'embarrassing'
Simeone charged by Uefa and faces touchline ban after being sent to the stands during Arsenal clash
LIVERPOOL
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
'I cannot describe my emotions': Klopp wears Irish badge in support of Sean Cox
Liverpool to hang Dunboyne GAA jersey in dressing room as gesture to Irish attack victim
Steven Gerrard emerges as one of the favourites for the Rangers job
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I'm judged differently': Pogba defends himself against criticism
'I'm judged differently': Pogba defends himself against criticism
'People say that I sold Salah - that is a lie. Chelsea decided to sell him, ok?'
'I had to be mentally strong after what I went through at Manchester United'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie