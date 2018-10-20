Watch: Mourinho in furious bust-up with Chelsea staff after late drama

Jose Mourinho was involved in a bust-up with Chelsea staff.

A FURIOUS SCUFFLE involving Jose Mourinho and the Chelsea coaching staff erupted at the end of Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge between the Blues and Manchester United.

The visitors looked to be heading for a 2-1 win only for Ross Barkley to snatch an equaliser in the sixth minute of injury time.

Mourinho sees red! 👀🔴



The @ManUtd manager was absolutely furious as @ChelseaFC equalised in the dying seconds of their @premierleague clash! 😳😡



📲 https://t.co/fFXhrDuG5C pic.twitter.com/fPpXVmzY9e — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2018

As the Chelsea staff celebrated on the touchline, assistant coach Marco Ianni ran past the seated Mourinho, at which point the United boss jumped to his feet to confront him and had to be held back by stewards.

A closer look! 🧐



It seems @ChelseaFC assistant coach Marco Ianni incensed Mourinho when he celebrated in his face following the equaliser! 😳



Match report: https://t.co/DSbgFX9jYY pic.twitter.com/3PvQx1o9sE — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2018

After the final whistle, Mourinho went to applaud the United fans before holding up three figures to the home support – apparently in reference to the three Premier League titles he won during two spells as Chelsea manager – after they had taunted him with chants following Barkley’s leveller.

United were 1-0 down thanks to Antonio Rudiger’s first-half header, but produced an impressive comeback after the break, with Anthony Martial scoring twice to put them ahead.

It appeared as though Chelsea were heading for their first competitive defeat under Maurizio Sarri until Barkley turned in a rebound after David Luiz’s header hit the post and David de Gea denied Rudiger.

Ianni, who was assistant to Sarri at Napoli before joining him at Stamford Bridge this year, raced up the touchline and celebrated with a fist pump right in front of Mourinho. He then ran back towards the Chelsea technical area in front of the United boss, at which point he reacted furiously.

"The 97-minute game was so good that we have to focus on that." ⚽



Jose Mourinho says that @ManUtd were the best team on the pitch and deserved all 3 points at Stamford Bridge. 🔴🏟



Match report: https://t.co/DSbgFX9jYY pic.twitter.com/WOKhnXX2xC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 20, 2018

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Mourinho said both Ianni and Sarri had apologised for the incident, but stressed he bore no hard feelings.

“No, I’m not annoyed with anything,” he said.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here: