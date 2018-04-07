  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 8 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster earn bonus-point win in South Africa

Niall Scannell, Calvin Nash, CJ Stander, Dan Goggin, Rhys Marshall and Dave Kilcoyne all crossed over for the visitors.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 10:32 PM
1 hour ago 10,249 Views 26 Comments
http://the42.ie/3946554
Munster's CJ Stander celebrates after the game with his wife Jean-Marie.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Munster's CJ Stander celebrates after the game with his wife Jean-Marie.
Munster's CJ Stander celebrates after the game with his wife Jean-Marie.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Updated at 23.25

MUNSTER EARNED A 39-22 victory over Southern Kings in the Guinness PRO14 Final Series at Outeniqua Park in South Africa today.

The Irish side ultimately secured a bonus-point win, scoring six tries overall.

Niall Scannell, Calvin Nash, CJ Stander, Dan Goggin, Rhys Marshall and Dave Kilcoyne all crossed over for the visitors, who recovered from being 15-13 down at half-time to claim the win.

Andisa Ntsila, Stephan Greeff and Michael Makase scored what proved to be consolation tries for the hosts.

An Ian Keatley penalty gave his side a first-half lead, before Southern Kings capitalised after Gerbrandt Grobler’s yellow card, with tries from Ntsila and Greeff seeing the South African side take a 12-3 lead, before a Masixole Banda penalty increased their advantage.

However, Munster fought back well with two tries in quick succession just before the break. A Scannell score from close range made it 15-8, before Nash took advantage of a gap in the opposition defence to sprint through and reduce the deficit further.

Shortly after half-time, the Irish province re-took the lead, with CJ Stander powering over the line, following good initial work by Keatley.

The bonus-try arrived shortly thereafter. A well-worked move ended with Goggin crossing over, after Nash made the initial break.

Late tries from Marshall and man-of-the-match Kilcoyne proved to be icing on the cake, before the hosts’ registered the final scores of the game, with Makase finishing off an impressive team try and Banda converting to give the final score a slightly more respectable look from the home side’s perspective.

Munster:

15. JJ Hanrahan
14. Calvin Nash
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Alex Wootton
10. Ian Keatley
9. James Hart

1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Gerbrandt Grobler
6. Dave O’Callaghan
7. Conor Oliver
8. CJ Stander (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Brian Scott
19. Billy Holland
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Jack Stafford
22. Stephen Fitzgerald
23. Robin Copeland

Southern Kings:

15. Masixole Banda
14. Michael Makase
13. Jacques Nel
12. Berton Klaasen
11. Yaw Penxe
10. Martin Du Toit
9. Godlen Masimla

1. Schalk Ferreira (captain)
2. Stephan Coetzee
3. Pieter Scholtz
4. Stephan Greeff
5. Bobby De Wee
6. Andisa Ntsila
7. Martinus Burger
8. Ruaan Lerm

Replacements:

16. Alandre Van Rooyen
17. Justin Forwood
18. Luvuyo Pupuma
19. Lubabalo Mtyanda
20. Lusanda Badiyana
21. Rudi Van Rooyen
22. Ntabeni Dukisa
23. Luzuko Vulindlu

Referee: Lloyd Linton [SRU].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Fighting Buccaneers relegated while late missed drop goal sees Cork Con prevail in thriller>

Far from perfect, but Cullen pleased as Leinster maintain winning momentum>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
LEINSTER
Far from perfect, but Cullen pleased as Leinster maintain winning momentum
Far from perfect, but Cullen pleased as Leinster maintain winning momentum
'Everyone knows what's at stake - a sloppy performance opens the door for somebody else'
'Hopefully it won't be anything too major': Ruddock suffers fresh injury setback
PREMIER LEAGUE
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
We didn't want to be clowns at City's party - Smalling
Klopp hopes Salah can return from injury for Man City showdown
Man City forced to wait, as Pogba inspires remarkable United comeback
MANCHESTER CITY
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback
De Bruyne rested as City prioritise Champions League comeback
As it happened: Man City vs Man United, Premier League
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Derry City pick up fourth consecutive league win at Sligo's expense
Derry City pick up fourth consecutive league win at Sligo's expense
'The bigger picture is that things got a bit ugly and they shouldn’t have'
'It was a scuffed cross' - Dundalk midfielder admits first league goal in five years was far from pretty

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie