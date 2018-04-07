Munster earn bonus-point win in South Africa

Munster's CJ Stander celebrates after the game with his wife Jean-Marie.

MUNSTER EARNED A 39-22 victory over Southern Kings in the Guinness PRO14 Final Series at Outeniqua Park in South Africa today.

The Irish side ultimately secured a bonus-point win, scoring six tries overall.

Niall Scannell, Calvin Nash, CJ Stander, Dan Goggin, Rhys Marshall and Dave Kilcoyne all crossed over for the visitors, who recovered from being 15-13 down at half-time to claim the win.

Andisa Ntsila, Stephan Greeff and Michael Makase scored what proved to be consolation tries for the hosts.

👑 @SouthernKingsSA take the lead!



A crafty grubber from Berton Klaasen 👟🏉 and offload from Michael Makase 💁‍♂️ lays it open for Andisa Ntsila to go over.



📺 Watch on @TG4TV or @SuperSportTV.#KINvMUN #GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/0kL9iBzXzs — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) April 7, 2018

An Ian Keatley penalty gave his side a first-half lead, before Southern Kings capitalised after Gerbrandt Grobler’s yellow card, with tries from Ntsila and Greeff seeing the South African side take a 12-3 lead, before a Masixole Banda penalty increased their advantage.

However, Munster fought back well with two tries in quick succession just before the break. A Scannell score from close range made it 15-8, before Nash took advantage of a gap in the opposition defence to sprint through and reduce the deficit further.

Shortly after half-time, the Irish province re-took the lead, with CJ Stander powering over the line, following good initial work by Keatley.

The bonus-try arrived shortly thereafter. A well-worked move ended with Goggin crossing over, after Nash made the initial break.

It was only a consolation try, but what a try 👏@SouthernKingsSA go the length of the pitch and Michael Makase scores for the hosts.#KINvMUN #GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/VME0oslYac — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) April 7, 2018

Late tries from Marshall and man-of-the-match Kilcoyne proved to be icing on the cake, before the hosts’ registered the final scores of the game, with Makase finishing off an impressive team try and Banda converting to give the final score a slightly more respectable look from the home side’s perspective.

Munster:

15. JJ Hanrahan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Dan Goggin

12. Rory Scannell

11. Alex Wootton

10. Ian Keatley

9. James Hart

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Gerbrandt Grobler

6. Dave O’Callaghan

7. Conor Oliver

8. CJ Stander (captain)

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Brian Scott

19. Billy Holland

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Jack Stafford

22. Stephen Fitzgerald

23. Robin Copeland

Southern Kings:

15. Masixole Banda

14. Michael Makase

13. Jacques Nel

12. Berton Klaasen

11. Yaw Penxe

10. Martin Du Toit

9. Godlen Masimla

1. Schalk Ferreira (captain)

2. Stephan Coetzee

3. Pieter Scholtz

4. Stephan Greeff

5. Bobby De Wee

6. Andisa Ntsila

7. Martinus Burger

8. Ruaan Lerm

Replacements:

16. Alandre Van Rooyen

17. Justin Forwood

18. Luvuyo Pupuma

19. Lubabalo Mtyanda

20. Lusanda Badiyana

21. Rudi Van Rooyen

22. Ntabeni Dukisa

23. Luzuko Vulindlu

Referee: Lloyd Linton [SRU].

