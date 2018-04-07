Munster earn bonus-point win in South Africa

Updated at 23.25
MUNSTER EARNED A 39-22 victory over Southern Kings in the Guinness PRO14 Final Series at Outeniqua Park in South Africa today.
The Irish side ultimately secured a bonus-point win, scoring six tries overall.
Niall Scannell, Calvin Nash, CJ Stander, Dan Goggin, Rhys Marshall and Dave Kilcoyne all crossed over for the visitors, who recovered from being 15-13 down at half-time to claim the win.
Andisa Ntsila, Stephan Greeff and Michael Makase scored what proved to be consolation tries for the hosts.
👑 @SouthernKingsSA take the lead!— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) April 7, 2018
A crafty grubber from Berton Klaasen 👟🏉 and offload from Michael Makase 💁♂️ lays it open for Andisa Ntsila to go over.
📺 Watch on @TG4TV or @SuperSportTV.#KINvMUN #GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/0kL9iBzXzs
An Ian Keatley penalty gave his side a first-half lead, before Southern Kings capitalised after Gerbrandt Grobler’s yellow card, with tries from Ntsila and Greeff seeing the South African side take a 12-3 lead, before a Masixole Banda penalty increased their advantage.
Back to 15 men ✅— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) April 7, 2018
Back in the game ✅
Calvin Nash puts @Munsterrugby within two points of @SouthernKingsSA at the break.
📺 Watch on @TG4TV or @SuperSportTV.#KINvMUN #GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/tURDTAtgGr
However, Munster fought back well with two tries in quick succession just before the break. A Scannell score from close range made it 15-8, before Nash took advantage of a gap in the opposition defence to sprint through and reduce the deficit further.
Strength from @CJStander 💪@Munsterrugby's star in Europe puts them in the lead in South Africa.— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) April 7, 2018
📺 Watch on @TG4TV or @SuperSportTV.#KINvMUN #GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/4SLRf4s0Py
Shortly after half-time, the Irish province re-took the lead, with CJ Stander powering over the line, following good initial work by Keatley.
What 😮 An 😮 Offload 😮@DanGoggin121113 benefits from some ruthless counter-attacking rugby to give @Munsterrugby a cushion over @SouthernKingsSA.— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) April 7, 2018
📺 Watch on @TG4TV or @SuperSportTV.#KINvMUN #GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/09kIuciq9v
The bonus-try arrived shortly thereafter. A well-worked move ended with Goggin crossing over, after Nash made the initial break.
It was only a consolation try, but what a try 👏@SouthernKingsSA go the length of the pitch and Michael Makase scores for the hosts.#KINvMUN #GUINNESSPRO14 pic.twitter.com/VME0oslYac— PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) April 7, 2018
Late tries from Marshall and man-of-the-match Kilcoyne proved to be icing on the cake, before the hosts’ registered the final scores of the game, with Makase finishing off an impressive team try and Banda converting to give the final score a slightly more respectable look from the home side’s perspective.
Munster:
15. JJ Hanrahan
14. Calvin Nash
13. Dan Goggin
12. Rory Scannell
11. Alex Wootton
10. Ian Keatley
9. James Hart
1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Gerbrandt Grobler
6. Dave O’Callaghan
7. Conor Oliver
8. CJ Stander (captain)
Replacements:
16. Rhys Marshall
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Brian Scott
19. Billy Holland
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Jack Stafford
22. Stephen Fitzgerald
23. Robin Copeland
Southern Kings:
15. Masixole Banda
14. Michael Makase
13. Jacques Nel
12. Berton Klaasen
11. Yaw Penxe
10. Martin Du Toit
9. Godlen Masimla
1. Schalk Ferreira (captain)
2. Stephan Coetzee
3. Pieter Scholtz
4. Stephan Greeff
5. Bobby De Wee
6. Andisa Ntsila
7. Martinus Burger
8. Ruaan Lerm
Replacements:
16. Alandre Van Rooyen
17. Justin Forwood
18. Luvuyo Pupuma
19. Lubabalo Mtyanda
20. Lusanda Badiyana
21. Rudi Van Rooyen
22. Ntabeni Dukisa
23. Luzuko Vulindlu
Referee: Lloyd Linton [SRU].
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Fighting Buccaneers relegated while late missed drop goal sees Cork Con prevail in thriller>
Far from perfect, but Cullen pleased as Leinster maintain winning momentum>
COMMENTS (26)