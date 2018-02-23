Munster senior schools final postponed after young player suffers serious injury

TOMORROW’S MUNSTER SENIOR schools football final between PS Chorca Dhuibhne and Tralee CBS has been postponed after a young player from the Dingle school suffered a serious injury in a game this week.

Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The Munster Colleges body confirmed that tomorrow’s senior decider – which was due to take place in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney at 1pm – has been postponed due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ and will be re-fixed for a later date.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Corn Ui Mhuiri Football Final – P.S. Chorcha Dhuibhne v Tralee CBS scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed.



Details of the rescheduled final will be confirmed early next week. pic.twitter.com/CQCAMOUflQ — Munster P.P.S. (@Munsterpps) February 23, 2018 Source: Munster P.P.S. /Twitter

The young PS Chorca Dhuibhne player suffered the serious injury in an accident during an U15 Kerry colleges game on Thursday and the decision was taken to postpone tomorrow’s match as a result.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!