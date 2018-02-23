  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 24 February, 2018
Munster close the gap on Glasgow but impressive win in Cork comes at a cost

Munster move to within 12 points of Glasgow after victory over the leaders, but an injury to Chris Cloete spoiled an impressive outing.

By Declan Rooney Friday 23 Feb 2018, 9:11 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Munster 21

Glasgow Warriors 10

Declan Rooney reports from Musgrave Park

THE LOSS OF Chris Cloete to a nasty-looking arm injury spoiled Munster’s night as tries from Niall Scannell and James Cronin inflicted just a second PRO14 defeat of the season on Glasgow at Musgrave Park.

Cloete picked up the injury just after half-time in the build up to George Horne’s try for Glasgow, but Cronin’s score came hot on its heels and Munster closed out the convincing victory.

Munster also lost Scannell early in the second half after the hooker carried on following a blow before the interval, although Tyler Bleyendaal will be relieved to come through his first start following his neck injury.

News that Andrew Conway could not start due to the same knee injury that has cost him Six Nations action was a setback for Munster before the game, but following a dominant start with the benefit of the significant wind advantage they took the lead after ten minutes when Bleyendaal converted a penalty after Warriors strayed offside.

James Hart missed a long range penalty, which would have doubled Munster lead after 19 minutes, but his footing failed him when striking. But Munster soon pulled clear when Niall Scannell scored off the back of a rolling maul after 25 minutes, while Bleyendaal curled over a wonderful touchline conversion for a 10-0 lead.

Dave O'Callaghan celebrates Niall Scannell's try Dave O'Callaghan celebrates Niall Scannell's try Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Alex Wootton delivered a brilliant defensive tackle to deny Matt Smith eight minutes from the break, and straight away Munster cleared their lines, forced a penalty, which Bleyendaal kicked to give Munster a 13-0 lead at half-time.

Despite their first half failing, it didn’t take Glasgow too long to dramatically close the gap after the restart. An Adam Hastings penalty first made it 13-3, before George Horne scored following a great Brandon Thompson break, and Hastings’s conversion made it 13-10.

But two minutes later Munster stretched their lead again when James Cronin and Rhys Marshall combined to upset Horne at the breakdown, and Cronin dived on the loose ball to score.

Bleyendaal added a penalty 18 minutes from time to wrap up the win for Munster who close to within 12 points of leaders Warriors in Conference A.

Scorers

Munster

Tries: N Scannell, J Cronin

Cons: T Bleyendaal (1)

Pens: T Bleyendaal (3)

Glasgow Warriors

Try: G Horne

Con: A Hastings (1)

Pen: A Hastings (1)

Munster: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash (Darren Sweetnam 78), Sam Arnold, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton; Tyler Bleyendaal (Ian Keatley 67), James Hart (Duncan Williams 78); James Cronin (Dave Kilcoyne 67), Niall Scannell (Rhys Marshall 43), Stephen Archer (Brian Scott 74); Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Dave O’Callaghan, Chris Cloete (Jack O’Donoghue 48), Robin Copeland (Gerbrandt Grobler 74).

Glasgow Warriors: Ruairidh Jackson; Lee Jones, Sam Johnson, Brandon Thomson, Ratu Tagive (Nicko Matawalu 74).; Adam Hastings (Richie Vernon 68), George Horne (Henry Pyrgos 59); Ollie Kebble (Alex Allan 62), James Malcolm (Grant Stewart half-time), Siu Halanukonuka (Zander Fagerson 56); Kiran McDonald (Lewis Wynne 74), Scott Cummings; Rob Harley, Matt Smith (Chris Fusaro 59), Matt Fagerson.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (France).

Declan Rooney
