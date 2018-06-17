Venue for Munster final to be announced tomorrow for Clare-Cork rematch

THE CLARE AND Cork hurling squads will discover tomorrow night the venue for their Munster senior final tie on Sunday 1 July.

Clare’s victory over Limerick in Ennis and Cork’s win over Waterford in Thurles confirmed the participants for this year’s provincial senior hurling decider.

It will be a rematch of the 2017 showdown which saw Cork triumph by 1-25 to 1-20. The previous final meeting between the counties before then was in 1999 when Cork also won out.

Cork will play Clare in the Munster Senior Hurling Final on Sunday July 1st at 2pm – venue TBC at a meeting of the Munster CCC tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/maVF6tUATq — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) June 17, 2018 Source: Munster GAA /Twitter

Semple Stadium would appear the front-runner to stage the game as that was the venue for last year’s clash between the counties. The Gaelic Grounds may also be an option with the counties featuring against each other at the Limerick venue in the 2013 Munster semi-final.

Cork will be chasing their third Munster senior hurling crown in five years while it is 20 years since Clare were last crowned Munster champions, a result of a replay success over Waterford.

Munster Senior Hurling Championship Table after the Round 5 games this afternoon

Cork and Clare contest the Munster Final, Limerick will play the McDonagh Cup Final winners (Carlow or Westmeath) pic.twitter.com/rdZQp8JsL4 — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) June 17, 2018 Source: Munster GAA /Twitter

The winners of the Munster final will advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals on the weekend of 28-29 July in Croke Park with the losers facing an All-Ireland quarter-final date on Sunday 15 July.

Today’s results confirm Limerick finish in third place in Munster and now face a Munster preliminary round tie against the winner of the Joe McDonagh Cup final, which will be contested by Carlow and Westmeath on Sunday 1 July.