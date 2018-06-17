This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Venue for Munster final to be announced tomorrow for Clare-Cork rematch

Cork won last year’s provincial decider by five points.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 17 Jun 2018, 6:59 PM
1 hour ago 3,918 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4075952
Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon and Clare's Tony Kelly will renew acquaintances.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Cork's Darragh Fitzgibbon and Clare's Tony Kelly will renew acquaintances.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THE CLARE AND Cork hurling squads will discover tomorrow night the venue for their Munster senior final tie on Sunday 1 July.

Clare’s victory over Limerick in Ennis and Cork’s win over Waterford in Thurles confirmed the participants for this year’s provincial senior hurling decider.

It will be a rematch of the 2017 showdown which saw Cork triumph by 1-25 to 1-20. The previous final meeting between the counties before then was in 1999 when Cork also won out.

Semple Stadium would appear the front-runner to stage the game as that was the venue for last year’s clash between the counties. The Gaelic Grounds may also be an option with the counties featuring against each other at the Limerick venue in the 2013 Munster semi-final.

Cork will be chasing their third Munster senior hurling crown in five years while it is 20 years since Clare were last crowned Munster champions, a result of a replay success over Waterford.

The winners of the Munster final will advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals on the weekend of 28-29 July in Croke Park with the losers facing an All-Ireland quarter-final date on Sunday 15 July.

Today’s results confirm Limerick finish in third place in Munster and now face a Munster preliminary round tie against the winner of the Joe McDonagh Cup final, which will be contested by Carlow and Westmeath on Sunday 1 July.

Late show as reigning champions Cork edge Waterford to book Munster final spot

0-13 for Duggan, two red cards in first half and clinical Clare sweep past Limerick

