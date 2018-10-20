This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 20 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Triple injury blow tempers Munster celebrations

Tommy O’Donnell suffered a suspected broken leg while Rhys Marshall and Dan Goggin also took serious knocks.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 20 Oct 2018, 4:04 PM
12 minutes ago 1,159 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4296838
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Sean Farrell reports from Thomond Park

MUNSTER OPENSIDE TOMMY O’Donnell’s horrible run of luck with injury continued today as the flanker suffered a suspected broken leg.

The Tipperary man’s agony was clear before he was stretchered off during Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Gloucester and the 31-year-old was immediately taken to hospital.

The back row is one of three serious injury concerns for head coach Johann van Graan. Hooker Rhys Marshall was removed at half-time with what the head coach referred to as an upper leg issue and a knee injury brought an early end to the game for centre Dan Goggin.

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Watch: Mourinho in furious bust-up with Chelsea staff after late drama
    Watch: Mourinho in furious bust-up with Chelsea staff after late drama
    Lopetegui on the brink as Real Madrid suffer abysmal home defeat to Levante
    'They haven't seen the best of Sean Maguire' - Preston striker ready to repay fans for patience
    LEINSTER
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'We're aware of teams close to here ringing up young players and selling them stories' - Leo Cullen
    'Nothing fazes him': Cullen backs Larmour to take on Toulouse
    Cullen acutely aware of outside interest in Leinster talent as he wishes McCarthy well
    CHELSEA
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd
    Chelsea salvage unbeaten record with Barkley's 96th-minute equaliser against Man Utd
    As it happened: Chelsea v Manchester United, Premier League
    Jose Mourinho bids to avoid equalling David Moyes-era record
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'When Eden Hazard is the best player of the Premier League, Chelsea is the champion'
    'When Eden Hazard is the best player of the Premier League, Chelsea is the champion'
    Boro beat Sheffield Wednesday to top Championship
    Warnock on Arter: 'Eddie did warn me… he said he’d get booked in training'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie