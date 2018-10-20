Triple injury blow tempers Munster celebrations

Sean Farrell reports from Thomond Park

MUNSTER OPENSIDE TOMMY O’Donnell’s horrible run of luck with injury continued today as the flanker suffered a suspected broken leg.

The Tipperary man’s agony was clear before he was stretchered off during Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup win over Gloucester and the 31-year-old was immediately taken to hospital.

The back row is one of three serious injury concerns for head coach Johann van Graan. Hooker Rhys Marshall was removed at half-time with what the head coach referred to as an upper leg issue and a knee injury brought an early end to the game for centre Dan Goggin.

