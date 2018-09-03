Munster come through Cheetahs unscathed as Kiwi scrum-half arrives

IN ADDITION TO a bonus-point victory to start the season, Munster came through their six-try victory over the Cheetahs unscathed on Saturday evening, with the province reporting no fresh injury concerns.

Johann van Graan’s side hit the ground running at Thomond Park to dispatch the South African visitors with minimal fuss, and begin their Pro14 campaign with a maximum five points.

Joey Carbery made his Munster debut off the bench on Saturday. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The southern province have issued a clean bill of health ahead of Friday’s trip to face Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports], while Stephen Archer came through his return from injury with no problems.

The 30-year-old prop secured 34 minutes of game-time off the bench after recovering from the pec injury which had kept him sidelined since early May.

Arno Botha, Joey Carbery, Mike Haley, Gavin Coombes and Shane Daly all made their debuts for Munster, while Neil Cronin made his first Pro14 start in the 38-0 win.

Ahead of the round two clash with the Warriors, All Black scrum-half Alby Mathewson has arrived in Limerick after being signed as short-term cover for the injured Conor Murray.

Mathewson was at Thomond Park on Saturday but remains unavailable for selection as he awaits to obtain the necessary work permit.

There was no mention of Murray in Munster’s Monday morning injury update, but the province confirmed hooker Kevin O’Byrne sustained a calf injury in training last week and will be assessed by the medical staff.

There was no update on long-term absentees Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Chris Cloete (groin), Conor Oliver (toe), Chris Farrell (knee), Liam O’Connor (knee), Jack O’Donoghue (knee), and Ronan O’Mahony (ankle).

