  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training

There is also good news on James Cronin and Duncan Williams.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 16 Apr 2018, 9:21 PM
1 hour ago 4,755 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3961504
O'Donoghue is nursing an ankle knock.
Image: Brendan Moran
O'Donoghue is nursing an ankle knock.
O'Donoghue is nursing an ankle knock.
Image: Brendan Moran

JACK O’DONOGHUE HAS emerged as an injury concern ahead of Munster’s Champions Cup showdown with Racing 92, but Keith Earls could come back into the selection picture as he returns to full training earlier than expected.

O’Donoghue sustained an ankle injury in the province’s Pro14 victory over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday evening and will be assessed by medical staff as the week progresses.

But Earls, who was ruled out for six weeks after suffering knee ligament damage during the final stages of Ireland’s win at Twickenham last month, has made great progress in his recovery and could provide Munster with a major boost for Sunday’s semi-final in Bordeaux [KO 4.15pm, BT Sport].

The Ireland winger will resume training with Johann van Graan’s squad at their University of Limerick base this week and should he prove his fitness, could come into contention way ahead of schedule.

Similarly, Munster are hopeful scrum-half Duncan Williams — who was originally ruled out for the remainder of the season — will make an earlier than expected return after undergoing surgery for an eye, cheekbone and palate injury.

Keith Earls and Dave Kilcoyne arrive Earls (left) is ahead of schedule in his comeback from a knee injury. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

He will meet a specialist this week to review his recovery timeline and could yet feature in the closing stages of the campaign, as the southern province continue to fight on two fronts.

Meanwhile, James Cronin, who sustained a shoulder injury against the Southern Kings a fortnight ago, is progressing well and is expected to return to full contact training in the coming days, but Dan Goggin (knee) and James Hart (head) will be monitored.

Tommy O’Donnell (shoulder), Tyler Bleyendaal (neck), Chris Farrell (knee), Chris Cloete (forearm), Jaco Taute (knee) are all long-term absentees.

Munster returned home from South Africa late on Sunday evening after their two-game mini tour, with preparations for Racing beginning in earnest tomorrow.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Leinster rate O’Brien 50-50 for Scarlets, but Henshaw and Conan to train fully ahead of semi-final

Munster reset and turn their focus to Racing after a successful South African tour

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Liverpool and Real Madrid told they have 'no chance' of landing Roma star
Liverpool and Real Madrid told they have 'no chance' of landing Roma star
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'I've never been able to retain a title': Kompany already thinking of league defence
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
LEINSTER
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
Henshaw back in the selection picture for Champions Cup semi-final
'We had a number of young lads out there and it's really, really painful learning for them'
O'Brien 'a little bit sore around his shoulder' after injury comeback lasts 40 minutes
PREMIER LEAGUE
37-year-old Crouch comes off the bench to score, but it's not enough to hand Stoke much-needed win
37-year-old Crouch comes off the bench to score, but it's not enough to hand Stoke much-needed win
Mauricio Pochettino defends under-fire Tottenham goalkeeper
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie