Defending champions Kerry and Cork name teams for Munster JFC final

BOTH KERRY AND Cork have named their teams ahead of Wednesday’s Munster junior football championship final, which takes place at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

Kerry are bidding for their fifth straight provincial title at this level having dominated in recent years, with their last four victories in the decider coming against Cork.

The Rebels last tasted success in 2013 and are hoping to end four years of final hurdle heartbreak, having suffered a 4-24 to 3-20 extra-time defeat 12 months ago.

Kerry, managed by Jimmy Keane, have home advantage for the final, which gets underway at 7pm.

Kerry:

1. Dara Ó Sé (Ballydonoghue)

2. Trevor Wallace (Ardfert)

3. Dan Donoghue (Spa, Killarney)

4. Paul O’Sullivan (Valentia)

5. Patrick Clifford (Templenoe)

6. Andrew Barry (Na Gaeil)

7. Sean Moloney (John Mitchels)

8. Kieran Murphy (Kilcummin)

9. Ronan Murphy (Beaufort)

10. Evan Cronin (Spa, Killarney)

11. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

12. Lee Donoghue (Glenflesk)

13. Thomas Hickey (Castleisland Desmonds)

14. Dan Daly (St Mary’s Caherciveen)

15. Niall Ó Sé (Dromid Pearses)

Cork:

1. Chris Kelly (Eire Og)

2. Padraig Clancy (Fermoy)

3. Peter Murphy (Bandon)

4. Darren O’Regan (St. Vincent’s)

5. Kevin Cremin (Boherbue)

6. Bart Daly (Newmarket)

7. John Cronin (Lisgoold)

8. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

9. Brian Terry O’Sullivan (Garnish)

10. Seamus Hickey (Rockchapel)

11. Cathal Vaughan (Iveleary)

12. Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

13. Jerry O’Connor (Boherbue)

14. Daniel Dineen (Cill na Martra)

15. Anthony O’Connor (Knocknagree).

