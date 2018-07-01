This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who do you think will win today's Leinster and Munster hurling finals?

Cork, Clare, Kilkenny and Galway are all in action.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 1 Jul 2018, 6:30 AM
Canning, Fitzgibbon, Walsh and Conlon all chasing hurling glory today.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

IT’S A DAY of marquee hurling showdowns with the Munster and Leinster finals down for decision.

First up is the meeting of Cork and Clare in Semple Stadium with throw-in for the Munster decider at 2pm before Kilkenny take on Galway in the battle for Leinster honours in Croke Park at 4pm.

It’s a repeat of last year’s final in Munster which saw Cork win out by 1-25 to 1-20. Cork are bidding to claim back-to-back provincial crowns for the first time since 2005-06.

Clare’s wait for a Munster title stretches back to 1998 and they will be bidding to atone for their 2-23 to 1-21 loss to Cork in their opening Munster round-robin game in May.

In Leinster, Galway are the reigning champions and are bidding to retain their provincial crown for the first time. When they met Kilkenny recently in Pearse Stadium in the round-robin series, Galway triumphed by 1-22 to 2-11.

It’s the fifth Leinster hurling final that will be contested by the two counties with Galway only having won once in the previous encounters, when they claimed victory in 2012. Kilkenny have won recent Leinster titles against the Tribesmen in 2015 and 2016.

But what two teams do you think will be celebrating today?

Let us know.


