O'Mahony hopeful of shaking off ankle knock after missing Munster training today

MUNSTER CAPTAIN PETER O’Mahony is hopeful of being fit to face Castres in Thomond Park this Sunday, but says there is still work to do on his ankle.

The blindside was the main injury worry arising from Munster’s narrow loss to Racing 92 as he departed the U Arena surface early with an ankle injury and will sit out today’s training session at the University of Limerick.

With top spot in the pool available if Castres can be defeated with a try-scoring bonus point, O’Mahony’s presence would be a major boost to Munster as they chase a possible home quarter-final.

“I’m working with the medical staff,” O’Mahony said at his team’s UL training base today.

“I’ve a couple of things to come through. I’ll see how the week goes.”

Head coach Johann van Graan added:

“(O’Mahony) won’t train today. He could possibly play at the weekend. We’ll manage him through the week and we’ll see in two days’ time if he’s able to train.

“I’m hopeful he’ll be captain on Sunday and lead us out at Thomond Park.”

If O’Mahony doesn’t make it, Van Graan will be able to turn to Conor Oliver after the flanker was added to the European squad along with Mike Sherry for the pool finale, with Liam O’Connor and Mark Flanagan the men deregistered.

Conor Oliver was man of the match on his return to action for Munster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dave O’Callaghan returned to full training along with Dan Goggin, they join Calvin Nash, Ronan O’Mahony and Gerbrandt Grobler who all returned from injury for Munster A on Friday.

Niall Scannell (rib) and Tommy O’Donnell (shoulder) continue to follow their rehab programme.