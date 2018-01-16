  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Mahony hopeful of shaking off ankle knock after missing Munster training today

Conor Oliver has been added to the province’s squad for the pool 6 finale against Castres.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 1:24 PM
7 hours ago 4,348 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3800101
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

MUNSTER CAPTAIN PETER O’Mahony is hopeful of being fit to face Castres in Thomond Park this Sunday, but says there is still work to do on his ankle.

The blindside was the main injury worry arising from Munster’s narrow loss to Racing 92 as he departed the U Arena surface early with an ankle injury and will sit out today’s training session at the University of Limerick.

With top spot in the pool available if Castres can be defeated with a try-scoring bonus point, O’Mahony’s presence would be a major boost to Munster as they chase a possible home quarter-final.

“I’m working with the medical staff,” O’Mahony said at his team’s UL training base today.

“I’ve a couple of things to come through. I’ll see how the week goes.”

Head coach Johann van Graan added:

“(O’Mahony) won’t train today. He could possibly play at the weekend. We’ll manage him through the week and we’ll see in two days’ time if he’s able to train.

“I’m hopeful he’ll be captain on Sunday and lead us out at Thomond Park.”

If O’Mahony doesn’t make it, Van Graan will be able to turn to Conor Oliver after the flanker was added to the European squad along with Mike Sherry for the pool finale, with Liam O’Connor and Mark Flanagan the men deregistered.

Jack Carty and Conor Oliver Conor Oliver was man of the match on his return to action for Munster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Dave O’Callaghan returned to full training along with Dan Goggin, they join Calvin Nash, Ronan O’Mahony and Gerbrandt Grobler who all returned from injury for Munster A on Friday.

Niall Scannell (rib) and Tommy O’Donnell (shoulder) continue to follow their rehab programme.

 

Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game

‘I’ve heard nothing from Joe… There is no point in getting up my hopes’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mignolet considering a future away from Liverpool after latest snub
Mignolet considering a future away from Liverpool after latest snub
Walcott set for medical at Everton today ahead of £20m switch from Arsenal
Lambert looks to ex-Limerick boss as he puts together Stoke backroom team
FOOTBALL
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
'I would give the shirt off my back for De Bruyne'
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
Stephen Ireland returns as Man United deepen Stoke's woes
'I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision' - Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan's absence
MARTIN O'NEILL
'O'Neill has to come out and explain what's gone on'
'O'Neill has to come out and explain what's gone on'
Has Martin O'Neill's relationship with the Irish team been damaged irreparably?
O'Neill speculation ends as Paul Lambert is appointed Stoke City boss

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie