This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late injuries the only blemish on night Munster provide a glimpse of their firepower

Johann van Graan’s side finished last night’s win over Ospreys with 14 men on the field.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 1:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,089 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/4237598

ON A NIGHT when Munster’s new faces and returning internationals combined to provide an exciting glimpse of the province’s firepower, Johann van Graan’s chief post-match concern was the injuries suffered by two of his tighthead props. 

The loss of both Stephen Archer and John Ryan in the second half of last night’s seven-try rout of Ospreys in Cork meant the southern province finished with 14 players on the pitch and the game ended with uncontested scrums.

John Ryan goes off injured Ryan looked in some discomfort as he was helped off. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

After being replaced by Ryan early in the second period, Archer was then called upon again after his replacement suffered what looked like a serious looking knee injury, before the 30-year-old was himself forced off with a head knock.

While van Graan didn’t have much in the way of an immediate post-match diagnosis, there is concern over the severity of Ryan’s injury after the Ireland prop appeared in some discomfort as he was helped off. 

It was the only blemish on an otherwise faultless night for Munster, who bounced back from last week’s defeat to Glasgow Warriors in emphatic fashion, thrilling a capacity crowd at Musgrave Park with a performance of real intent and quality.

Returning captain Peter O’Mahony set the tone early in the peace as he showed no sign of early-season rust, while the fit-again Chris Cloete — outstanding from start to finish — was tireless in his work around the pitch, and an absolute demon at the breakdown.

Munster’s dominant forward pack ensured Duncan Williams had quick and quality ball to deliver to Joey Carbery, who had an arm-chair ride at out-half but was masterful in his decision-making, distribution and all-round kicking game.

The return of Cloete, who was making his first appearance since February after arm and groin injuries, is a major fillip for the province, while Tadhg Beirne and Arno Botha were hugely influential around the fringes too. 

“It just shows that when you have your international players back it makes a big difference,” Van Graan said. “Potentially, there were a few world-class players in the field tonight.

“I think we knew we would bring seasoned internationals but also guys who have the potential to be future stars onto the field, I think you’re going to get what you got tonight. Some special moments out there.

“The game actually went by pretty fast, so I’ll have to have a look at a few things more. Very happy with the reaction of the forwards and happy with the reaction of some of the individuals.”

Munster's Peter O'Mahony Peter O'Mahony was immense on his first appearance of the season. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

In fact, every player in red stood up with Darren Sweetnam continuing his excellent form with another lively and skilful display on the wing, as he added the seventh and final try with a brilliant finish.

Andrew Conway and Sammy Arnold had plenty of good involvements with ball in hand and, on the newly-laid 3G surface, Ospreys were powerless to stem the flow of a Munster onslaught, as they sealed the bonus-point try before half-time.

Even off the bench, Ian Keatley, Tommy O’Donnell and James Hart were among those who made positive contributions in late cameos.

“I’m happy with the tries that we have scored but we left one or two out there,” Van Graan added.

“We would have loved to score one or two more but I took a lot of guys off a lot earlier than usual to get game time and to take guys off that we want to spare for the rest of the year.

“I thought a good all-round performance by the backs. I think Andrew Conway had a very good return and one player that I must mention is Dan Goggin. I think he has played very well in the two warm-up games and then against the Cheetahs. We gave him a breather last weekend and I thought he took his opportunity tonight.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    'Agents are sucking tons of money out of football' - West Ham co-owner calls for crackdown
    Arsenal boss Emery on Ozil: 'He can improve, he can do more'
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    LIVERPOOL
    LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, Premier League
    LIVE: Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, Premier League
    PSG prepare for crunch Liverpool clash with Parc stroll
    'How would that work?' - Klopp hits back at Neville’s call for Liverpool to ignore Champions League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho 'in the dark' over Raiola's plans for Pogba
    Mourinho 'in the dark' over Raiola's plans for Pogba
    Maurizio Sarri opens the door for John Terry's Chelsea return
    Why do managers care what pundits think?
    BOXING
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Carl Frampton v Josh Warrington world title fight confirmed for 22 December
    Golden Boy president: Vegas win will make Spike the no.1 middleweight contender in the world
    'I loved drinking': Spike a better fighter and father after winning battle with booze

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie