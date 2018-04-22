LIVE: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final

24 mins ago

Here’s a reminder of the teams for today’s massive match (kick-off 15.15 Irish time,BT Sport).

Tipp man Ryan is in Racing’s second row alongside the always-exciting Fijian Leone Nakarawa. All Black great Dan Carter is among the replacements.

Joining the Kiwi in the stands, of course, is Simon Zebo who will follow Ryan to Paris this summer. the fit-again Keith Earls and Andrew Conway and Alex Wootton have been preferred in Johann van Graan’s back three.

Teddy Thomas, who starred in the early rounds of the Six Nations, arrives for today's clash. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Racing 92:

15. Louis Dupichot

14. Teddy Thomas

13. Virimi Vakatawa

12. Henry Chavancy

11. Marc Andreu

10. Pat Lambie

9. Maxime Machenaud (captain)

1. Eddy Ben Arous

2. Camille Chat

3. Cedate Gomes Sa

4. Donnacha Ryan

5. Leone Nakarawa

6. Wenceslas Lauret

7. Bernard Le Roux

8. Yannick Nyanga

Replacements:

16. Dimitri Szarzewski

17. Vasil Kakovin

18. Viliamu Afatia

19. Antonie Claassen

20. Baptiste Chouzenoux

21. Teddy Iribaren

22. Dan Carter

23. Joe Rokocoko

Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Munster:

15. Andrew Conway

14. Keith Earls

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Alex Wootton

10. Ian Keatley

9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Jack O’Donoghue

8. CJ Stander

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. James Cronin

18. John Ryan

19. Gerbrandt Grobler

20. Robin Copeland

21. James Hart

22. JJ Hanrahan

23. Simon Zebo

Referee: JP Doyle [RFU].