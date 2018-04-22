LIVE: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final

  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 22 April, 2018
Here’s a reminder of the teams for today’s massive match (kick-off 15.15 Irish time,BT Sport).

Tipp man Ryan is in Racing’s second row alongside the always-exciting Fijian Leone Nakarawa. All Black great Dan Carter is among the replacements.

Joining the Kiwi in the stands, of course, is Simon Zebo who will follow Ryan to Paris this summer. the fit-again Keith Earls and Andrew Conway and Alex Wootton have been preferred in Johann van Graan’s back three.

Teddy Thomas arrives Teddy Thomas, who starred in the early rounds of the Six Nations, arrives for today's clash. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Racing 92:

15. Louis Dupichot
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Henry Chavancy
11. Marc Andreu
10. Pat Lambie
9. Maxime Machenaud (captain)

1. Eddy Ben Arous
2. Camille Chat
3. Cedate Gomes Sa
4. Donnacha Ryan
5. Leone Nakarawa
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Bernard Le Roux
8. Yannick Nyanga

Replacements:

16. Dimitri Szarzewski
17. Vasil Kakovin
18. Viliamu Afatia
19. Antonie Claassen
20. Baptiste Chouzenoux
21. Teddy Iribaren
22. Dan Carter
23. Joe Rokocoko

Johann van Graan Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Munster:

15. Andrew Conway
14. Keith Earls
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Alex Wootton
10. Ian Keatley
9. Conor Murray

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander

Simon Zebo arrives Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Robin Copeland
21. James Hart
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Simon Zebo

Referee: JP Doyle [RFU].

One Irish province safely aboard the boat to Bilbao, one to go.

It’s heating up at Stade Chaban Delmas, with thousands of travelling Munster fans stirring up a fervent atmosphere in 25-degree heat on the banks of the Garonne.

Donnacha Ryan arrives Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Racing 92, complete with Donnacha Ryan, stand between Munster and the end of a decade-long wait since their last European Cup final, the 2008 victory over Toulouse.

We’ll have news and views from the ground as well as updates and insight throughout the match. So, whether you’re not able to watch or you simply enjoy checking in with us while you do, stick with us as the battle unfolds in Bordeaux.

Munster and Racing fans ahead of the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

