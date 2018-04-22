LIVE: Racing 92 v Munster, Champions Cup semi-final

We’re going minute-by-minute as the action unfolds in Bordeaux, with the winner joining Leinster in the Bilbao final on 12 May.
Liveblog
Here’s a reminder of the teams for today’s massive match (kick-off 15.15 Irish time,BT Sport).
Tipp man Ryan is in Racing’s second row alongside the always-exciting Fijian Leone Nakarawa. All Black great Dan Carter is among the replacements.
Joining the Kiwi in the stands, of course, is Simon Zebo who will follow Ryan to Paris this summer. the fit-again Keith Earls and Andrew Conway and Alex Wootton have been preferred in Johann van Graan’s back three.
Racing 92:
15. Louis Dupichot
14. Teddy Thomas
13. Virimi Vakatawa
12. Henry Chavancy
11. Marc Andreu
10. Pat Lambie
9. Maxime Machenaud (captain)
1. Eddy Ben Arous
2. Camille Chat
3. Cedate Gomes Sa
4. Donnacha Ryan
5. Leone Nakarawa
6. Wenceslas Lauret
7. Bernard Le Roux
8. Yannick Nyanga
Replacements:
16. Dimitri Szarzewski
17. Vasil Kakovin
18. Viliamu Afatia
19. Antonie Claassen
20. Baptiste Chouzenoux
21. Teddy Iribaren
22. Dan Carter
23. Joe Rokocoko
Munster:
15. Andrew Conway
14. Keith Earls
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Alex Wootton
10. Ian Keatley
9. Conor Murray
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Jack O’Donoghue
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Rhys Marshall
17. James Cronin
18. John Ryan
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Robin Copeland
21. James Hart
22. JJ Hanrahan
23. Simon Zebo
Referee: JP Doyle [RFU].
One Irish province safely aboard the boat to Bilbao, one to go.
It’s heating up at Stade Chaban Delmas, with thousands of travelling Munster fans stirring up a fervent atmosphere in 25-degree heat on the banks of the Garonne.
Racing 92, complete with Donnacha Ryan, stand between Munster and the end of a decade-long wait since their last European Cup final, the 2008 victory over Toulouse.
We’ll have news and views from the ground as well as updates and insight throughout the match. So, whether you’re not able to watch or you simply enjoy checking in with us while you do, stick with us as the battle unfolds in Bordeaux.
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
'He was kind, loving and sometimes he could be very happy': Tribute to a brother who died on the streets
72,053 25
|
2
|
Quiz: How much do you know about Irish food?
43,925 35
|
3
|
Three-year-old boy drowns in 'tragic accident' at swimming pool
39,363 12
|
1
|
'Everybody said our beer would never sell in Ireland - luckily, we've proved them wrong'
694 0
|
2
|
Why some fashion stores choose to 'stick to the knitting' and resist selling online
653 0
|
3
|
Despite pumping millions into his latest idea, Colm Lyon is in no hurry to take over the world
188 0
|
1
|
As it happened: Leinster v Scarlets, Champions Cup semi-final
94,101 78
|
2
|
As it happened: Man United vs Tottenham, FA Cup semi-final
46,249 36
|
3
|
Five-star Leinster book their ticket to Bilbao with scintillating victory over Scarlets
36,701 67
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS (16)