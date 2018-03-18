Glenstal block CBC's record bid to win first Munster Schools Senior Cup

Glenstal Abbey's captain Ben Healy raises the trophy. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Glenstal Abbey (Limerick) 18

Christian Brothers College (Cork) 17

John O’Shea reports from Musgrave Park

IT HAS BEEN a historic day for Glenstal Abbey after they won the Munster Schools Senior Cup for the very first time at the expense of Christian Brothers College, who were chasing what would have been a record-breaking 30th title.

In a game played in bitterly cold conditions, the opening half saw plenty of endeavour from both sides and the early exchanges were tense. But Glenstal played the better rugby after the break and ultimately deserved their win, with Caolan Dooley and Patrick Prendergast scoring the all-important tries while eight points came from the boot of captain Ben Healy.

Massive chills watching the scenes in Musgrave Park right now. It took 86 years but it's finally been done. Congratulations to all the lads who are bringing the cup back to Glenstal for the first time this evening. What an achievement. Savour every minute! — Duncan Casey (@BigDunc123) March 18, 2018

It was a fantastic second-half display from Glenstal on a day which those associated with the Limerick school won’t forget in a hurry.

Robert Hedderman was accurate with a penalty in front of the posts to give CBC the lead in the 27th minute. After missing an early penalty, Healy redeemed himself before the break to leave the teams level at half-time.

Having played into the breeze, CBC would have been slightly more satisfied at that stage. But if the first half was tense and timid, the second saw the contest well and truly come to life.

Glenstal had a period of dominance after the restart, with Healy scoring his second penalty in the 42nd minute following a good break initially from Andrew Hogan.

Caolan Dooley in possession for Glenstal. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

After a brilliant passage of play involving the influential Mark Fleming, it was Glenstal who grabbed the opening try of the game when Dooley went over after breaking through the CBC defence.

CBC needed to respond and they showed their character to mount a fightback. Robert Loftus went over in the corner for a try, which was converted by Hedderman. But Glenstal came right back at their Cork opposition and Prendergast powered his way over for what was a fantastic team try.

With Glenstal leading 18-10 in the final seconds, Matthew Bowen got on the end of Eoin Monahan’s crossfield kick to score a try for CBC, which Hedderman converted.

However, Glenstal were not to be denied what was a well-earned and thoroughly deserved first title.

A dejected Matthew Bowen of CBC at the end of the game. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Scorers for Glenstal:Tries: C Dooley, P Prendergast

Con: B Healy

Pen: B Healy (2)

Scorers for CBC:Tries: R Loftus, M Bowen

Cons: R Hedderman (2)

Pen: R Hedderman

Glenstal Abbey: A Egan; A Hogan, H Benner, C Dooley, R Quinn; B Healy (captain), A Walsh; H Boland, G Downing, P Prendergast; D Kelly, J Fitzgerald; R Leahy, C Booth, M Fleming.

Replacements: P Mulligan, D Hyland, J Ashe, N Queally, M Walsh, B Leonard, S MacKeown, M O’Farrell, R Hanly, B Fitzgerald.

Christian Brothers College: R Hedderman; M Bowen, E Barrett, T Downes, A O’Connor; E Monahan, J O’Riordan; M Donnelly, D O’Connor, L Masters; A Ryan, C Hurley; J Willis, R Barry, B Roche (captain).

Replacements: C Rasmussen, D Good, R Loftus, D McAuliffe, S Buckley, L Khan ,D O’Hara, C Whooley, K Coghlan, H O’Riordan.

Referee: S Kierans