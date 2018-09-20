Stander gets first start of the season as Munster make six changes

MUNSTER’S CJ STANDER will make his first appearance of the season in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 visit to the Cardiff Blues [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports/TG4].

The Ireland international has been named to start at number eight in a Munster side that shows six changes to the team that beat the Ospreys last weekend.

Stander is back in the Munster team. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

JJ Hanrahan comes into the team at fullback for the clash at Cardiff Arms Park, while Jaco Taute gets his first start of the season in midfield alongside the re-introduced Rory Scannell.

Up front, Mike Sherry is named at hooker and Jean Kleyn comes into the second row.

Stander will form a strong-looking back row with captain Peter O’Mahony and openside Chris Cloete, who was man of the match against the Ospreys.

Kleyn joins Tadhg Beirne in the second row, while propping pair James Cronin and Stephen Archer are retained on either side of Sherry, who replaces Rhys Marshall after the Kiwi hooker picked up a “knock” during the training week.

Andrew Conway and Darren Sweetnam continue in the wing positions – Keith Earls was also ruled out of contention due to a “knock” sustained during the week – as Joey Carbery and Duncan Williams take the halfback slots again this week.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron is set to make his Munster debut off the bench, where he’s joined by fellow academy players Jack Stafford and Shane Daly.

Promising out-half Bill Johnston is another interesting addition to the matchday squad, while Brian Scott covers tighthead after an ankle injury to John Ryan.

Meanwhile, Cardiff Blues captain Ellis Jenkins returns to make his 100th appearance for the region, with head coach John Mulvihill making seven changes in total.

Munster:

15. JJ Hanrahan

14. Andrew Conway

13. Jaco Taute

12. Rory Scannell

11. Darren Sweetnam

10. Joey Carbery

9. Duncan Williams

1. James Cronin

2. Mike Sherry

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)

7. Chris Cloete

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Brian Scott

19. Darren O’Shea

20. Tommy O’Donnell

21. Jack Stafford

22. Bill Johnston

23. Shane Daly

Cardiff Blues:

15. Gareth Anscombe

14. Blaine Scully

13. Rey Lee-Lo

12. Willis Halaholo

11. Jason Harries

10. Jarrod Evans

9. Tomos Williams

1. Rhys Gill

2. Kristian Dacey

3. Dmitri Arhip

4. George Earle

5. Josh Turnbull

6. Josh Navidi

7. Ellis Jenkins (captain)

8. Nick Williams

Replacements:

16. Kirby Myhill

17. Rhys Carre

18. Scott Andrews

19. Macauley Cook

20. Olly Robinson

21. Lloyd Williams

22. Garyn Smith

23. Matthew Morgan

Referee: Quinton Immelman [SARU].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!