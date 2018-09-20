This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stander gets first start of the season as Munster make six changes

Johann van Graan has named JJ Hanrahan at fullback for the clash with Cardiff Blues.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 12:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,099 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4246007

MUNSTER’S CJ STANDER will make his first appearance of the season in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 visit to the Cardiff Blues [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport/Premier Sports/TG4].

The Ireland international has been named to start at number eight in a Munster side that shows six changes to the team that beat the Ospreys last weekend.

CJ Stander Stander is back in the Munster team. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

JJ Hanrahan comes into the team at fullback for the clash at Cardiff Arms Park, while Jaco Taute gets his first start of the season in midfield alongside the re-introduced Rory Scannell. 

Up front, Mike Sherry is named at hooker and Jean Kleyn comes into the second row.

Stander will form a strong-looking back row with captain Peter O’Mahony and openside Chris Cloete, who was man of the match against the Ospreys. 

Kleyn joins Tadhg Beirne in the second row, while propping pair James Cronin and Stephen Archer are retained on either side of Sherry, who replaces Rhys Marshall after the Kiwi hooker picked up a “knock” during the training week.

Andrew Conway and Darren Sweetnam continue in the wing positions – Keith Earls was also ruled out of contention due to a “knock” sustained during the week – as Joey Carbery and Duncan Williams take the halfback slots again this week.

Hooker Diarmuid Barron is set to make his Munster debut off the bench, where he’s joined by fellow academy players Jack Stafford and Shane Daly. 

Promising out-half Bill Johnston is another interesting addition to the matchday squad, while Brian Scott covers tighthead after an ankle injury to John Ryan. 

Meanwhile, Cardiff Blues captain Ellis Jenkins returns to make his 100th appearance for the region, with head coach John Mulvihill making seven changes in total.

Munster:

15. JJ Hanrahan
14. Andrew Conway
13. Jaco Taute 
12. Rory Scannell
11. Darren Sweetnam
10. Joey Carbery
9. Duncan Williams

1. James Cronin
2. Mike Sherry
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony (captain)
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Diarmuid Barron 
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Brian Scott
19. Darren O’Shea
20. Tommy O’Donnell 
21. Jack Stafford
22. Bill Johnston
23. Shane Daly

Cardiff Blues:

15. Gareth Anscombe
14. Blaine Scully
13. Rey Lee-Lo
12. Willis Halaholo
11. Jason Harries
10. Jarrod Evans
9. Tomos Williams

1. Rhys Gill
2. Kristian Dacey
3. Dmitri Arhip
4. George Earle
5. Josh Turnbull
6. Josh Navidi
7. Ellis Jenkins (captain)
8. Nick Williams

Replacements:

16. Kirby Myhill
17. Rhys Carre
18. Scott Andrews
19. Macauley Cook
20. Olly Robinson
21. Lloyd Williams
22. Garyn Smith
23. Matthew Morgan

Referee: Quinton Immelman [SARU].

