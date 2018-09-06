Beirne set for Munster debut off bench as Taute returns for Glasgow trip

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL TADHG Beirne is set to make his Munster debut off the bench in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash away to Glasgow Warriors [KO 7.35pm eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Beirne is set for his Munster bow. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The 26-year-old joined Munster from the Scarlets this summer and, after sitting out last weekend’s win over the Cheetahs, is now set to make his bow at Scotstoun Stadium tomorrow.

Included on the Munster bench alongside Beirne is South African back Jaco Taute, who has been sidelined for close to a year with a knee injury.

There is only one change to Johann van Graan’s starting team following the success against the Cheetahs, with Sammy Arnold coming in at outside centre.

James Cronin is included on the bench this week, as is second row Fineen Wycherley, which could mean that Beirne sees game time in the back row for Munster.

Meanwhile, Glasgow boss Dave Rennie has named a strong XV as the Warriors look to back up last weekend’s win against Connacht in Glasgow.

The introductions of hooker Fraser Brown and number eight Adam Ashe are the only personnel changes to Glasgow’s starting team.

Munster:

15. Mike Haley

14. Darren Sweetnam

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Rory Scannell

11. Shane Daly

10. JJ Hanrahan

9. Neil Cronin

1. Dave Kilcoyne

2. Mike Sherry

3. John Ryan

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Dave O’Callaghan

7. Tommy O’Donnell

8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. James Cronin

18. Stephen Archer

19. Fineen Wycherley

20. Tadhg Beirne

21. Duncan Williams

22. Joey Carbery

23. Jaco Taute

Glasgow Warriors:

15. Stuart Hogg

14. Tommy Seymour

13. Nick Grigg

12. Peter Horne

11. DTH van der Merwe

10. Adam Hastings

9. George Horne

1. Oli Kebble

2. Fraser Brown

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Rob Harley

5. Jonny Gray

6. Ryan Wilson (co-captain)

7. Callum Gibbins (co-captain)

8. Adam Ashe

Replacements:

16. George Turner

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. D’Arcy Rae

19. Scott Cummings

20. Matt Fagerson

21. Ali Price

22. Alex Dunbar

23. Niko Matawalu

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!