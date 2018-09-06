This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Beirne set for Munster debut off bench as Taute returns for Glasgow trip

Joey Carbery has once again been held in reserve by head coach Johann van Graan.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 12:09 PM
2 hours ago 5,211 Views 23 Comments
http://the42.ie/4221477

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL TADHG Beirne is set to make his Munster debut off the bench in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash away to Glasgow Warriors [KO 7.35pm eir Sport/Premier Sports].

Tadhg Beirne Beirne is set for his Munster bow. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

The 26-year-old joined Munster from the Scarlets this summer and, after sitting out last weekend’s win over the Cheetahs, is now set to make his bow at Scotstoun Stadium tomorrow.

Included on the Munster bench alongside Beirne is South African back Jaco Taute, who has been sidelined for close to a year with a knee injury. 

There is only one change to Johann van Graan’s starting team following the success against the Cheetahs, with Sammy Arnold coming in at outside centre.

James Cronin is included on the bench this week, as is second row Fineen Wycherley, which could mean that Beirne sees game time in the back row for Munster. 

Meanwhile, Glasgow boss Dave Rennie has named a strong XV as the Warriors look to back up last weekend’s win against Connacht in Glasgow.

The introductions of hooker Fraser Brown and number eight Adam Ashe are the only personnel changes to Glasgow’s starting team. 

Munster:

15. Mike Haley
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Sammy Arnold 
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Neil Cronin

1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Mike Sherry
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Dave O’Callaghan
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. Arno Botha

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall 
17. James Cronin
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Tadhg Beirne
21. Duncan Williams
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jaco Taute

Glasgow Warriors:

15. Stuart Hogg
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Nick Grigg 
12. Peter Horne
11. DTH van der Merwe
10. Adam Hastings
9. George Horne

1. Oli Kebble
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Rob Harley
5. Jonny Gray
6. Ryan Wilson (co-captain)
7. Callum Gibbins (co-captain)
8. Adam Ashe

Replacements:

16. George Turner
17. Jamie Bhatti
18. D’Arcy Rae
19. Scott Cummings
20. Matt Fagerson
21. Ali Price
22. Alex Dunbar
23. Niko Matawalu 

Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Stand-in manager blown away by Denmark's amateur 'heroes' in Slovakia defeat
    Stand-in manager blown away by Denmark's amateur 'heroes' in Slovakia defeat
    'I doubt he'll come, he'll be smaller than a poppy seed': Shaqiri warned of hostile Belgrade reception
    'He needs people who tell him what to do'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Can Ireland afford to lose Harry Arter?
    Can Ireland afford to lose Harry Arter?
    Luke Shaw: I almost lost my leg and considered quitting football
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    WALES
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    Odds stacked against inexperienced Ireland in Nations League opener
    O'Neill admits Danish turmoil could give Wales 'unfair' Nations League advantage
    TENNIS
    Djokovic reaches US Open semis but calls for action after 'sweat break' in sauna-like conditions
    Djokovic reaches US Open semis but calls for action after 'sweat break' in sauna-like conditions
    Nadal outlasts Thiem in US Open classic to reach semi-final
    Irish teenager Georgia Drummy into second round of US Open girls' singles

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie