Beirne set for Munster debut off bench as Taute returns for Glasgow trip

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL TADHG Beirne is set to make his Munster debut off the bench in tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 clash away to Glasgow Warriors [KO 7.35pm eir Sport/Premier Sports].
The 26-year-old joined Munster from the Scarlets this summer and, after sitting out last weekend’s win over the Cheetahs, is now set to make his bow at Scotstoun Stadium tomorrow.
Included on the Munster bench alongside Beirne is South African back Jaco Taute, who has been sidelined for close to a year with a knee injury.
There is only one change to Johann van Graan’s starting team following the success against the Cheetahs, with Sammy Arnold coming in at outside centre.
James Cronin is included on the bench this week, as is second row Fineen Wycherley, which could mean that Beirne sees game time in the back row for Munster.
Meanwhile, Glasgow boss Dave Rennie has named a strong XV as the Warriors look to back up last weekend’s win against Connacht in Glasgow.
The introductions of hooker Fraser Brown and number eight Adam Ashe are the only personnel changes to Glasgow’s starting team.
Munster:
15. Mike Haley
14. Darren Sweetnam
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Rory Scannell
11. Shane Daly
10. JJ Hanrahan
9. Neil Cronin
1. Dave Kilcoyne
2. Mike Sherry
3. John Ryan
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Dave O’Callaghan
7. Tommy O’Donnell
8. Arno Botha
Replacements:
16. Rhys Marshall
17. James Cronin
18. Stephen Archer
19. Fineen Wycherley
20. Tadhg Beirne
21. Duncan Williams
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jaco Taute
Glasgow Warriors:
15. Stuart Hogg
14. Tommy Seymour
13. Nick Grigg
12. Peter Horne
11. DTH van der Merwe
10. Adam Hastings
9. George Horne
1. Oli Kebble
2. Fraser Brown
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Rob Harley
5. Jonny Gray
6. Ryan Wilson (co-captain)
7. Callum Gibbins (co-captain)
8. Adam Ashe
Replacements:
16. George Turner
17. Jamie Bhatti
18. D’Arcy Rae
19. Scott Cummings
20. Matt Fagerson
21. Ali Price
22. Alex Dunbar
23. Niko Matawalu
Referee: Ben Whitehouse [WRU].
