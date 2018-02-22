Munster make 12 changes from Cardiff defeat for visit of Glasgow to Cork

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has named his side for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Glasgow Warriors at Musgrave Park [KO 7.00pm, Sky Sports Action].
It’ll be a meeting of the top two in Conference A on Leeside, although Glasgow hold a hefty 16-point lead over Munster following the southern province’s defeat to Cardiff Blues last weekend.
Only three of the players who started the loss in Cardiff will be on the field for Munster when tomorrow night’s game kicks off. Sammy Arnold, Robin Copeland and Chris Cloete have been retained, as in total Van Graan has made 12 personnel changes.
Andrew Conway is added to the backline after being released from the Ireland camp, while Tyler Bleyendaal starts at out-half following his recent return from injury. He’s partnered at half-back by James Hart, who gets a rare start.
Up front, Niall Scannell is also back from international duty, Billy Holland captains the side in his 180th Munster appearance, with Cloete and Copeland joined in the back-row by Dave O’Callaghan, who makes his first start since returning from a long-term knee injury.
Munster:
15. Simon Zebo
14. Andrew Conway
13. Sammy Arnold
12. Dan Goggin
11. Alex Wootton
10. Tyler Bleyendaal
9. James Hart
1. James Cronin
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Billy Holland (captain)
6. Dave O’Callaghan
7. Chris Cloete
8. Robin Copeland
Replacements:
16. Rhys Marshall
17. Dave Kilcoyne
18. Brian Scott
19. Gerbrandt Grobler
20. Jack O’Donoghue
21. Duncan Williams
22. Ian Keatley
23. Calvin Nash
Glasgow Warriors:
15. Ruaridh Jackson
14. Lee Jones
13. Sam Johnson
12. Brandon Thomson
11. Ratu Tagive
10. Adam Hastings
9. George Horne
1. Oli Kebble
2. James Malcolm
3. Siua Halanukonuka
4. Kiran McDonald
5. Scott Cummings
6. Rob Harley (captain)
7. Matt Smith
8. Matt Fagerson
Replacements:
16. Grant Stewart
17. Alex Allan
18. Zander Fagerson
19. Lewis Wynne
20. Chris Fusaro
21. Henry Pyrgos
22. Richie Vernon
23. Niko Matawalu
