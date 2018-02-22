Munster make 12 changes from Cardiff defeat for visit of Glasgow to Cork

MUNSTER HEAD COACH Johann van Graan has named his side for tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Glasgow Warriors at Musgrave Park [KO 7.00pm, Sky Sports Action].

It’ll be a meeting of the top two in Conference A on Leeside, although Glasgow hold a hefty 16-point lead over Munster following the southern province’s defeat to Cardiff Blues last weekend.

Only three of the players who started the loss in Cardiff will be on the field for Munster when tomorrow night’s game kicks off. Sammy Arnold, Robin Copeland and Chris Cloete have been retained, as in total Van Graan has made 12 personnel changes.

Andrew Conway is added to the backline after being released from the Ireland camp, while Tyler Bleyendaal starts at out-half following his recent return from injury. He’s partnered at half-back by James Hart, who gets a rare start.

Up front, Niall Scannell is also back from international duty, Billy Holland captains the side in his 180th Munster appearance, with Cloete and Copeland joined in the back-row by Dave O’Callaghan, who makes his first start since returning from a long-term knee injury.

Munster:

15. Simon Zebo

14. Andrew Conway

13. Sammy Arnold

12. Dan Goggin

11. Alex Wootton

10. Tyler Bleyendaal

9. James Hart

1. James Cronin

2. Niall Scannell

3. Stephen Archer

4. Jean Kleyn

5. Billy Holland (captain)

6. Dave O’Callaghan

7. Chris Cloete

8. Robin Copeland

Replacements:

16. Rhys Marshall

17. Dave Kilcoyne

18. Brian Scott

19. Gerbrandt Grobler

20. Jack O’Donoghue

21. Duncan Williams

22. Ian Keatley

23. Calvin Nash

Glasgow Warriors:

15. Ruaridh Jackson

14. Lee Jones

13. Sam Johnson

12. Brandon Thomson

11. Ratu Tagive

10. Adam Hastings

9. George Horne

1. Oli Kebble

2. James Malcolm

3. Siua Halanukonuka

4. Kiran McDonald

5. Scott Cummings

6. Rob Harley (captain)

7. Matt Smith

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements:

16. Grant Stewart

17. Alex Allan

18. Zander Fagerson

19. Lewis Wynne

20. Chris Fusaro

21. Henry Pyrgos

22. Richie Vernon

23. Niko Matawalu