Munster return 1,000 tickets ahead of Leinster semi-final at the RDS

LEINSTER YESTERDAY ANNOUNCED that additional tickets for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final against Munster had become available after returns from the away allocation.

Munster, who will travel to the RDS in Dublin for the semi-final, returned 1,000 tickets.

Munster had huge support in France for their Champions Cup semi-final. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The away team for the semi-finals receives an allocation of 25% of all tickets, meaning Munster would have had in the region of 4,750 – given that the capacity at the RDS has been temporarily expanded to close to 19,000 for this inter-provincial clash.

However, the southern province sent back 1,000 of those tickets and Leinster confirmed additional availability to their supporters yesterday. The vast majority of those tickets have since been snapped up online.

The news of Munster not taking up their full allocation comes after an official attendance of 10,205 for the Pro14 semi-final qualifier victory over Edinburgh at Thomond Park on May 5.

That game did come hot on the heels of Munster’s away Champions Cup semi-final against Racing 92 in Bordeaux, when an impressive Munster crowd of more than 10,000 travelled to support Johann van Graan’s side.

Meanwhile, EPCR yesterday confirmed ticket prices for the 2019 Champions Cup final and Challenge Cup final at the 52,000-capacity St. James’ Park in Newcastle.

Prices start at £120 for premium category and range down to £20 for category 6 for the Champions Cup decider, while tickets for the Challenge Cup final range from £45 down to £15.

The Challenge Cup final takes place on Friday 10 May, with the Champions Cup final the following day. Tickets are on sale online now.

EPCR also confirmed that the pool draw for next season’s European competitions will take place on Wednesday 20 June in Lausanne.

