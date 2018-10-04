This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 4 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Liverpool give positive update after Keita spends the night in Italian hospital

The Reds midfielder was carted off with a back injury during Wednesday’s defeat to Napoli.

By AFP Thursday 4 Oct 2018, 10:27 AM
5 minutes ago 150 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4267812
Keita is stretchered off the pitch.
Image: Press Association
Keita is stretchered off the pitch.
Keita is stretchered off the pitch.
Image: Press Association

LIVERPOOL IS REPORTEDLY “fine” after suffering an injury scare last night. 

The Guinea midfielder Naby Keita is in hospital in Naples after complaining of back pain when he came off early in Liverpool’s Champions League defeat to Napoli.

The 23-year-old — who Liverpool paid German side RB Leipzig £52million for last year — underwent tests after being taken off inside the opening 20 minutes of the match — which Liverpool lost 1-0.

“Liverpool Football Club can confirm Naby Keita was taken to hospital in Naples on Wednesday evening during the first half of the Champions League fixture with SSC Napoli,” read a club statement.

“The midfielder started the game at the Stadio San Paolo, but was substituted inside the opening 20 minutes and replaced by Jordan Henderson after alerting the team’s medical staff to back pain.

“Keita was transferred to a local hospital with the club doctor, where — with the midfielder’s agreement — he underwent a number of precautionary health checks to assess his condition.”

According to Sky Sports, however, Keita will make his way back to Merseyside with the rest of the squad ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with champions Manchester City.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    FOOTBALL
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'There's a lot of crybabies out there' - Roy Keane says players need to get on with it despite manager rows
    'We have to blame ourselves' - Klopp frustrated by Liverpool attackers
    Griezmann at the double, Inter complete another comeback, wins for Dortmund and Porto
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    Man United captain apologises after liking Instagram post calling for Mourinho's exit
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Shamrock Rovers announce record transfer of Bazunu to Manchester City
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    RYDER CUP
    'I love the kid to death' - Koepka dismisses talk of Johnson bust-up during Ryder Cup
    'I love the kid to death' - Koepka dismisses talk of Johnson bust-up during Ryder Cup
    'The guys would like continuity' - Padraig Harrington open to captaining Europe at 2020 Ryder Cup 'for the good of the team'
    Koepka 'heartbroken' after Ryder Cup fan blinded in one eye

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie