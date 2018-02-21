  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NBA owner fined $600,000 for controversial comments

Mark Cuban said it would be in the Mavericks’ best interest to lose for the rest of the season.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 10:27 PM
3 hours ago 3,172 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3864891
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (file pic).
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DALLAS MAVERICKS OWNER Mark Cuban has been fined $600,000 (€488,214) for statements detrimental to the NBA, commissioner Adam Silver announced on Wednesday, days after Cuban suggested his team should “tank”.

Cuban said on an episode of Julius Erving’s podcast “House Call with Dr. J” at the weekend that it would be in the Mavericks’ best interest to lose for the rest of the season in order to improve their position for the NBA draft.

“I’m probably not supposed to say this, but, like, I just had dinner with a bunch of our guys the other night, and here we are, you know, we weren’t competing for the playoffs. I was like, ‘Look, losing is our best option,’” Cuban said, adding that Silver “would hate hearing that”.

The Mavericks’ 18-40 record is third-worst in the NBA. Under the NBA’s draft lottery system, the team with the worst record has a 25 percent chance of gaining the top pick in the draft in June.

Wednesday’s fine is another black mark for the Mavs. It comes on the heels of a Sports Illustrated story detailing sexual harassment claims against former Mavericks president and Chief Executive Officer Terdema Ussery, who left the team in 2015.

Two women told the magazine that Ussery made requests for sex and touched women’s legs during meetings as a culture of harassment flourished in the team’s business offices for years.

The article also touched on the team’s handling of the domestic violence case against Earl K. Sneed, a writer on Mavs.com who was arrested in 2012 on suspicion of assaulting his then-girlfriend and was involved in 2014 in a violent incident with a female Mavericks employee.

Sneed was sacked on Tuesday before the Sports Illustrated article came out, with Cuban telling ESPN on Wednesday that it was a “horrible mistake in hindsight” not to fire him sooner.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Barcelona agree €40 million deal for Gremio youngster – reports>

Firmino will not face disciplinary action following Holgate racism allegation>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw
No Paul Pogba in Man United starting XI for crucial Champions League encounter
FOOTBALL
Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
IRELAND
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
7 reasons we're delighted Michael D Higgins wants 7 more years
'It can't be a risk, he has to be fully fit' - Furlong's hamstring a major worry
SIX NATIONS
Four changes for Ireland as Griggs names starting team to welcome Wales
Four changes for Ireland as Griggs names starting team to welcome Wales
Still no room for McKinley as Conor O'Shea names Italy team to face France
Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
RTÃ pundit brands Man United draw 'dreadful, anti-football, an embarrassing performance'
RTÉ pundit brands Man United draw 'dreadful, anti-football, an embarrassing performance'
Stunning Fred free-kick sees Shakhtar stage second-half comeback against Roma
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie