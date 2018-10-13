This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool pair Wijnaldum and Van Dijk on the scoresheet as Netherlands embarrass Germany

Germany are still without a goal in the Nations League after a chastening defeat to Netherlands in Amsterdam.

By The42 Team Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 10:20 PM
Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring for the Netherlands on Saturday night.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring for the Netherlands on Saturday night.
Virgil van Dijk celebrates scoring for the Netherlands on Saturday night.
Image: DPA/PA Images

VIRGIL VAN DIJK, Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum all scored to earn Netherlands a 3-0 win over Germany and left Joachim Low’s men still without a win or a goal in the Nations League.

Liverpool defender Van Dijk pounced to nod home the loose ball on the half-hour mark after Ryan Babel had struck the crossbar with a header following a corner from Depay.

Germany had chances to grab a leveller after the break, with substitute Leroy Sane steering a glorious opportunity wide.

They were also denied what appeared to be a clear-cut penalty in the final 10 minutes when Arnaut Groeneveld tripped Matthias Ginter.

Imago 20181014 Source: Imago/PA Images

However, Depay added an 86th-minute second on the counter-attack and Liverpool midfielder Wijnaldum rifled in a third in stoppage time, securing Oranje’s biggest ever win over Germany.

It leaves Low’s side in danger of relegation in League A Group 1, of which they are bottom, having drawn 0-0 with France in their first game.

Germany enjoyed a bright start as Timo Werner poked wide when through one-on-one before Jasper Cillessen denied Thomas Muller’s first-time effort. 

However, Netherlands went ahead in the 30th minute, Van Dijk nodding into the net having reacted quickest after Babel’s header from Depay’s corner came back off the crossbar. 

GES / Soccer / Netherlands - Germany, 13.10.2018 Source: DPA/PA Images

Sane was guilty of squandering the best of Germany’s second-half openings as he fired wide when it seemed easier to score having been put through by Joshua Kimmich. 

Low’s side were then denied a penalty when Groeneveld looked to have tripped Ginter from behind, but referee Cuneyt Cakir was uninterested. 

Depay then secured the victory with four minutes to spare, staying onside to collect Quincy Promes’ pass and finish past Manuel Neuer, despite the keeper’s best efforts. 

There was still time for Depay to hit the crossbar before Wijnaldum steered into the bottom-left corner of the net after bamboozling Jerome Boateng to give Netherlands a win over Germany by three goals or more for the first time in history.

