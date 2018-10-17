Dundalk's joint longest-servant pens new deal after winning fourth league title

John Mountney in possession for Dundalk during Friday's win over Waterford at the RSC.

THE 2018 SEASON has yet to conclude but Dundalk continue to make progress in their preparations for next year.

The newly-crowned SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions have announced that John Mountney has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club for two more years.

“I was delighted to be offered a new contract at Dundalk and I am really happy to sign it,” said the 25-year-old midfielder, who joined from Mervue United in 2012.

“I’ve been here for seven years so far and this new contract will bring me to up to nine years. I’ve been blessed to be part of such a good team and an amazing club. I’m really looking forward to being here for another couple of years to come.”

A native of Mayo, Mountney shares the honour of being Dundalk’s longest-serving player along with Chris Shields. He has enjoyed a hugely successful time at Oriel Park under Stephen Kenny.

As well as being a member of the side that reached the group stages of the Europa League in 2016, Mountney has won four Premier Division titles, one FAI Cup, two League Cups and one President’s Cup. He’ll hope to add another FAI Cup to that haul when the Lilywhites face Cork City at the Aviva Stadium on 4 November.

Mountney is the third Dundalk player this month to sign a new contract, following in the footsteps of goalkeeper Gary Rogers and winger Michael Duffy.

