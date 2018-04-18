  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 18 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

F1 to finalise 2021 engine regulations in May

The regulations regarding power units for the 2021 Formula One season are set to be decided in May.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Apr 2018, 12:15 AM
42 minutes ago 179 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3963537
Action from the Chinese Grand Prix
Action from the Chinese Grand Prix
Action from the Chinese Grand Prix

THE FIA’S PROPOSALS for new engine rules to be introduced from the 2021 Formula One season are due to be revisited with the aim of reaching a final decision in May.

On Tuesday, the F1 Strategy Group and the F1 Commission met at the FIA’s headquarters in Paris to discuss a number of issues, and “positive and constructive discussions” with stakeholders were held.

Earlier this month, suggestions were made for power units to be “cheaper, simpler and louder” in future and those wishes were reiterated in the French capital, where FIA president Jean Todt and F1 CEO Chase Carey were among those in attendance.

The FIA’s proposed changes include the removal of the MGU-H – which recovers energy from the turbocharger – an element which the governing body believes is too expensive and complicated.

“The FIA presented its proposals for the 2021 power unit regulations, under which teams would continue to use 1.6 litre, V6 turbo hybrid engines, but with the MGU-H exhaust energy recovery system – one of the current unit’s most complex and costly elements – removed,” read a release on the F1 website.

“The FIA Technical Department will now meet with current and potential power unit manufacturers to discuss the proposals in more detail, with a view to finalising the 2021 regulations by the end of May.”

Tuesday’s meeting also saw an agreement to the following rules for the 2019 campaign:

“An increase in race fuel allowance from 105 to 110 kg. This will allow drivers to use the engine at full power at all times.

“Driver weight will now be considered separately to the car, meaning heavier drivers will no longer be disadvantaged.

“Drivers will be required to wear biometric gloves to increase safety and facilitate medical rescue.”

- Omni

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Celta Vigo push them close but 10-man Barca hang on to unbeaten record
Celta Vigo push them close but 10-man Barca hang on to unbeaten record
Spurs miss chance to strengthen top-four claim as they're held by Brighton
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Salah a serious rival to Messi and Ronaldo in Ballon d'Or battle, says former Liverpool great
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
PREMIER LEAGUE
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Everton have asked their fans to rate Big Sam's performance as manager
Celtic youngster ignores Man United transfer talk to plan 'long term'
Aguero forced to undergo knee surgery after unpunished Young challenge
MANCHESTER CITY
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
After claiming the title, Man City on course to break Chelsea's record Premier League points tally
Jose Mourinho: 'City won because they were the best team'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie