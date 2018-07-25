Exclusive first look at the new Republic of Ireland away kit

IRELAND HAVE HAD some great nights in white away jerseys over the years.

Robbie Bradyâ€™s winner against Italy at Euro 2016. James McCleanâ€™s winner against Wales in Cardiff last year. The list goes on.

The new 2018/19 away kit is being launched tomorrow, and we have an exclusive first look at the new gear.

What do you think?

The kit has a brand new collar and a metallic-finish crest.

The new collar on the away jersey with metallic effect on the crest (inset).

Darren Randolph and the rest of Irelandâ€™s goalkeepers will be getting a change too, with a new blue-coloured goalkeeper jersey.

You can see the full range of new gear here:

The new range launches tomorrow and everything is available through the FAIâ€™s online shop.

