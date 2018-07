Exclusive first look at the new Republic of Ireland away kit

IRELAND HAVE HAD some great nights in white away jerseys over the years.

Robbie Brady’s winner against Italy at Euro 2016. James McClean’s winner against Wales in Cardiff last year. The list goes on.

The new 2018/19 away kit is being launched tomorrow, and we have an exclusive first look at the new gear.

The kit has a brand new collar and a metallic-finish crest.

The new collar on the away jersey with metallic effect on the crest (inset).

Darren Randolph and the rest of Ireland’s goalkeepers will be getting a change too, with a new blue-coloured goalkeeper jersey.

