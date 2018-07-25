This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Exclusive first look at the new Republic of Ireland away kit

The new white kit will be launched tomorrow morning.

By Eoin LÃºc Ã“ Ceallaigh Wednesday 25 Jul 2018, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,868 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/4146950

IRELAND HAVE HAD some great nights in white away jerseys over the years.

Robbie Bradyâ€™s winner against Italy at Euro 2016. James McCleanâ€™s winner against Wales in Cardiff last year. The list goes on.

The new 2018/19 away kit is being launched tomorrow, and we have an exclusive first look at the new gear.

What do you think?

Kit

The kit has a brand new collar and a metallic-finish crest.

CrestandCollar The new collar on the away jersey with metallic effect on the crest (inset).

Darren Randolph and the rest of Irelandâ€™s goalkeepers will be getting a change too, with a new blue-coloured goalkeeper jersey.

Keeper

You can see the full range of new gear here:

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

The new range launches tomorrow and everything is available through the FAIâ€™s online shop.

About the author:

About the author
Eoin LÃºc Ã“ Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Read next:

