Mayo have released their new jersey for 2019

TODAY HAS SEEN Mayo GAA unveil their new jersey for next year.

In their traditional colours of green and red, the county shirt has been upgraded with a white collar and a variation of the ringed design around the torso area.

Made by O’Neill’s and sponsored by Eleverys once again, the shirt will be available to buy from next Friday, 5 October, but you can pre-order it now online.

Mayo fans have reacted positively to its release, but what do you think?

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!