Dublin: 12 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Mayo have released their new jersey for 2019

They’ll be hoping to put a disappointing year behind them when they wear their latest kit.

By Ben Blake Friday 28 Sep 2018, 12:27 PM
1 hour ago 4,232 Views 8 Comments
TODAY HAS SEEN Mayo GAA unveil their new jersey for next year.

In their traditional colours of green and red, the county shirt has been upgraded with a white collar and a variation of the ringed design around the torso area. 

Mayo new jersey

Made by O’Neill’s and sponsored by Eleverys once again, the shirt will be available to buy from next Friday, 5 October, but you can pre-order it now online. 

Mayo fans have reacted positively to its release, but what do you think? 

Mayo new jersey 2

