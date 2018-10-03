This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 3 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

New Zealand women's team gets apology over 'bullying' coach

“We are deeply sorry that these events occurred and for the distress caused,” NZF president Deryck Shaw said.

By AFP Wednesday 3 Oct 2018, 2:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,592 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4266357

NEW ZEALAND FOOTBALL (NZF) apologised to members of the women’s national team Wednesday for failing to stop bullying, harassment and intimidation by the side’s former coach.

An independent review found the allegations against the coach, Austrian Andreas Heraf, were “largely substantiated” but that NZF did not act when players raised concerns.

NZF president Deryck Shaw apologised to the players concerned and promised meaningful change at the organisation.

“We apologise to our players for the conduct of the former head coach of the Football Ferns and failings in the organisation that led to this review,” he said. 

“We are deeply sorry that these events occurred and for the distress caused.”

Heraf quit in July, a few weeks after it was revealed that 13 members of the team no longer wanted to play under him and had complained about his conduct.

The then NZF chief executive, Andy Martin, initially backed Heraf and later said he was “shocked” to have received written complaints from players.

He also resigned in the wake of the affair, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Employment lawyer Phillipa Muir conducted a review of the matter, interviewing 80 people, including 12 players.

“While I accept that some of Mr. Heraf’s actions could be characterised as ‘robust’ coaching, other behaviour crossed the line into bullying and harassment,” she found.

Muir also noted there were no women on NZF’s senior leadership team and said it needed to give female coaches a clear career pathway.

“There is a perception of a ‘boys’ club’ and a tolerance of inappropriate banter in parts of the organisation,” she said.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say âAnyone fancy a pint?â'
    'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    On this day in 2003 - Relive Liam Miller's 'magical' goal against Lyon
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Steve Bruce fuming over 'hugely disrespectful' cabbage incident
    Steve Bruce fuming over 'hugely disrespectful' cabbage incident
    Klopp urges Salah to stay 'relaxed'
    Bouncing back! Pep Guardiola relieved after 'important' Manchester City win
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'I've been told I'm not allowed' - Pogba not speaking to media amid reports of ban
    'Lukaku is a defender’s dream' – Man United striker’s lack of movement criticised by Ferdinand
    Champions League frustration for Man United as Valencia depart Old Trafford with a point
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Top of the Bundesliga assist charts, one of England's hottest prospects signs long-term deal at Dortmund
    Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold makes shortlist for best young footballer in the world prize
    Reborn Sturridge an extra weapon in Liverpool's armoury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie