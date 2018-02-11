Ritchie strike hands Man United defeat as Magpies record first home win since October

Matt Ritchie celebrates giving Newcastle the lead on Sunday. Source: Owen Humphreys

JOSE MOURINHO’S ST James’ Park curse continued as Manchester United fell to Newcastle on Sunday, extending his winless run at the venue to seven Premier League matches.

Matt Ritchie scored in the 65th minute as the Magpies moved clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory.

Mourinho has now managed more away Premier League matches against Newcastle without a victory than any other opponent, having recorded four defeats and three draws in seven fixtures.

While the Red Devils boss has won a pair of League Cup matches at St James’ Park, in November 2004 and December 2006 with Chelsea, he remains winless in league play.

Source: Owen Humphreys

It was the second straight defeat away from home for United, who also dropped a 2-0 result to Tottenham on January 31 at Wembley Stadium.

Newcastle have also proved to be stiff opposition for new Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez, who went the full 90 minutes in his third league match since joining the club from Arsenal in January.

Having now shut out Sanchez through five matches, the Magpies remain the only Premier League side the Chile international has faced more than twice without scoring.

Source: Owen Humphreys

The defeat saw second-place United remain 16 points behind rivals Manchester City at the top of the table, with Tottenham just four points back of the Red Devils in third.

United return to the field with an FA Cup match against Huddersfield Town on Saturday before facing Sevilla in a Champions League last-16 first leg.

The Red Devils don’t resume league play until February 25, when Mourinho faces his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!