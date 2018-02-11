  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 11 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ritchie strike hands Man United defeat as Magpies record first home win since October

Jose Mourinho’s winless run at St James’ Park continued on Sunday at the hands of Rafa Benitez’s Newcastle.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Feb 2018, 4:28 PM
7 hours ago 9,791 Views 51 Comments
http://the42.ie/3846601

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League - St James' Park Matt Ritchie celebrates giving Newcastle the lead on Sunday. Source: Owen Humphreys

JOSE MOURINHO’S ST James’ Park curse continued as Manchester United fell to Newcastle on Sunday, extending his winless run at the venue to seven Premier League matches.

Matt Ritchie scored in the 65th minute as the Magpies moved clear of the relegation zone with a 1-0 victory.

Mourinho has now managed more away Premier League matches against Newcastle without a victory than any other opponent, having recorded four defeats and three draws in seven fixtures.

While the Red Devils boss has won a pair of League Cup matches at St James’ Park, in November 2004 and December 2006 with Chelsea, he remains winless in league play.

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League - St James' Park Source: Owen Humphreys

It was the second straight defeat away from home for United, who also dropped a 2-0 result to Tottenham on January 31 at Wembley Stadium.

Newcastle have also proved to be stiff opposition for new Manchester United signing Alexis Sanchez, who went the full 90 minutes in his third league match since joining the club from Arsenal in January.

Having now shut out Sanchez through five matches, the Magpies remain the only Premier League side the Chile international has faced more than twice without scoring.

Newcastle United v Manchester United - Premier League - St James' Park Source: Owen Humphreys

The defeat saw second-place United remain 16 points behind rivals Manchester City at the top of the table, with Tottenham just four points back of the Red Devils in third.

United return to the field with an FA Cup match against Huddersfield Town on Saturday before facing Sevilla in a Champions League last-16 first leg.

The Red Devils don’t resume league play until February 25, when Mourinho faces his former club Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ireland’s Conor Hourihane scores a screamer as Villa edge closer to promotion

Mounie on the double as Huddersfield climb out of relegation danger against Bournemouth

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (51)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool goal hero Salah 'not surprised' he can't stop scoring
Liverpool goal hero Salah 'not surprised' he can't stop scoring
Ritchie strike hands Man United defeat as Magpies record first home win since October
As It Happened: Southampton v Liverpool, Premier League
ITALY
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win
Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish
IRELAND
8 moments that will give any Irish person pure goosebumps
8 moments that will give any Irish person pure goosebumps
Step into the archives and look back at the incredible year of 1918
Schmidt's Ireland quietly confident as they move 'in the right direction'
HURLING
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
Kilkenny hurling factory St Kieran's march towards Leinster four-in-a-row
Con and Treacy point the way for Cuala as win over Mellows puts them back in All-Ireland decider
SIX NATIONS
Off the mark! Nerveless Laidlaw kicks Scotland to fightback win over France
Off the mark! Nerveless Laidlaw kicks Scotland to fightback win over France
First international try 'something special', but Aki refuses to ease off the pedal
Was this a try? TMO decision denies Wales in their narrow loss against England

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie