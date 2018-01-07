Stunning FA Cup upset as Padraig Amond's Newport County dump out Leeds

McCoulsky: Newport into the fourth round for the first time since 1979. Source: David Davies

Newport County 2-1 Leeds United

SHAWN MCCOULSKY WAS Newport County’s hero with a sensational 89th-minute winner as the League Two side knocked promotion-chasing Leeds United out of the FA Cup.

Newport — who started with Carlow striker Padraig Amond up front — trailed early on to Gaetano Berardi’s strike in the ninth minute.

Amond nearly bagged the equaliser in the first half but his shot was cleared off the line after a goalmouth scramble.

But in a thrilling finish at Rodney Parade, Leeds defender Conor Shaughnessy turned the ball into his own net on 76 minutes before supersub McCoulsky popped up at the death to spark wild celebrations.

Samuel Saiz was sent off for Leeds in additional time.

For the first time since 1979, the Welsh side will go into the hat for the draw for the fourth round, which takes place on Monday evening.

What a win today. Unbelievable effort from all the lads. In the hat for the next round and can’t ask for anymore than that. Man United 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Padraig Amond (@padraigamond21) January 7, 2018 Source: Padraig Amond /Twitter

