  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Neymar says he almost lost his ability to walk from 2014 World Cup back injury

The Brazil international suffered fractured vertebrae against Colombia.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 4:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,820 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3771437

NEYMAR HAS RECALLED the brutal memory of his injury at the 2014 World Cup, revealing that he could not move his legs after his clash with Juan Zuniga.

During Brazil’s 2-1 win quarter-final win over Colombia, Neymar was tackled from behind by Zuniga, with a knee to his back leaving the PSG superstar with fractured vertebrae.

Then at Barcelona, Neymar was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the tournament, and missed Brazil’s 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-finals as a result.

Neymar had no idea of the severity of his injury initially, insisting that he wished to continue, and says that it was Real Madrid left-back Marcelo who initially noticed how serious the winger’s injury was.

“When he tackles me, I feel a reaction, but I try to get up. I was in a lot of pain and I remember that I had my head on the ground and Marcelo was saying “no, no, get the doctors in.” I said: “No, no, no, I want to play” because I wanted to score,” he said in an interview with former team-mate Gerard Pique.

“I couldn’t turn and the doctors came in… I couldn’t manage to lift my legs. I couldn’t move my legs and the doctor took me out and I started to cry because it was painful and I didn’t feel anything. I didn’t feel my legs, so I went to the hospital that’s in the stadium.

“And there they left me and I remember that I was with my leg bent and when I stretched it out… incredible pain. Incredible. Then I understood that there was no way I could continue.”

Neymar has even revealed that the injury was so bad he could have lost the ability to walk completely.

He added: “Then I went to the hospital, did the tests, and they told me: ‘I have two pieces of news. One good and one bad. The bad one: you can’t play at the World Cup, it’s over for you.” And I’m like: ‘what’s the good one?’

“‘The good news is that afterwards, you will be able to walk, because two centimetres to the side… football is over for you.’ And, well, there I just wanted them to tell my family. And they were all there, my girlfriend, dad, mom and sister, they tell them that they can see me and, well, then a whole bad week started.

“[I watched the semi-final] at home because when I got injured I went to the team camp where my team-mates were and took my stuff, saw the doctor and so on and then went home by helicopter because I couldn’t move my legs. I was in a wheelchair and I went home, and there I watched it all.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Burnley boss hails Long for bouncing back with impressive Old Trafford display
Burnley boss hails Long for bouncing back with impressive Old Trafford display
Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault
Wenger on Mourinho's money moans: 'I've been in that position for 21 years'
FOOTBALL
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out
Former World Player of the Year George Weah elected president of Liberia
Leicester boss refuses to blame Schmeichel for Watford loss
MUNSTER
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
'As good a try as I've ever seen': Cullen praises 20-year-old Leinster starlet's moment of brilliance
Munster's slow start, Leinster on a roll and more talking points from Limerick
Larmour's stunning score helps Leinster raid Thomond in inter-pro thriller
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Mourinho claims United don't spend enough to match City
Fellaini confirms Man United contract rejection and waits for another offer
Chelsea close in on United, a 6-goal thriller and all today's Premier League results
LEOPARDSTOWN
Leopardstown drama - Min beaten in stewards' room and Whiskey Sour's amazing win
Leopardstown drama - Min beaten in stewards' room and Whiskey Sour's amazing win
3 big races to watch on Day 2 of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival
Joy for Willie Mullins, as Footpad prevails amid an emotional day at Leopardstown

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie