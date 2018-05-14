  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Neymar tired of transfer talk amid Real Madrid, Man Utd talk

Linked with a move to Real Madrid or Manchester United, the Brazilian is focused on PSG.

By The42 Team Monday 14 May 2018, 7:37 AM
1 hour ago 2,030 Views 2 Comments
Image: FRANCK FIFE
Image: FRANCK FIFE

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN star Neymar says he is tired of transfer talk amid ongoing links to Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Neymar, 26, has been linked with a surprise PSG exit after just one season, despite being contracted until 2022.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Saturday he was “2000 per cent” sure Neymar would remain with the Ligue 1 champions.

The speculation is also growing tiresome to Neymar, who was named the Ligue 1 Player of the Season on Sunday.

“Everyone knows what I have come here to do, the goals I have,” he said. “My goal now is the World Cup. It is not time to talk about transfers.

“I am a little tired of it now.”

Neymar scored 28 goals in 30 games for PSG before his season was ended prematurely by a serious foot injury in February.

Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca’s invincible ambitions

The42 Team

