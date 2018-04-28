  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'I'll tell my friends, children and family that I had the pleasure of celebrating goals and titles at his side'

Neymar paid tribute to his former team-mate as he gets set to bring the curtain down on his time at Barcelona.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 8:38 AM
25 minutes ago 785 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3983812
Neymar celebrates a Barcelona goal with Andres Iniesta.
Neymar celebrates a Barcelona goal with Andres Iniesta.
Neymar celebrates a Barcelona goal with Andres Iniesta.

NEYMAR SAYS HE “fell in love” with Andres Iniesta’s football ability after joining the Spanish football icon at Barcelona.

Iniesta confirmed on Friday that this will be his last season at Barca, with the captain set to lead the Catalan giants to another domestic double.

The Chinese Super League has been mooted as the most likely destination for Iniesta and his former Barcelona team-mate Neymar was among those to pay tribute to the midfield genius.

“Maestro, an honour to be part of his career in Barcelona,” the Paris Saint-Germain star wrote on Instagram. “I already admired you from afar and after I came to be closer I fell in love with his football and more for the person that you are out of the field.

“I’ll always tell my friends, children and family that I had the pleasure of celebrating goals and titles at his side. Barcelona thanks you, I thank you and soccer lovers thank you for everything you did.”

Neymar won two La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey crowns and the 2014-15 Champions League with Iniesta at Barcelona before joining PSG in a world-record move.

