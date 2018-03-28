  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'

Roberto Carlos has suggested Neymar is still a long way off a Ballon d’Or success.

By The42 Team Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 11:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,640 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3929988
Neymar (file pic).
Neymar (file pic).
Neymar (file pic).

NEYMAR HAS TO “settle for third place” when Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are on form, says Roberto Carlos, but the right decision was made to leave Barcelona.

A record-breaking €222 million deal took the Brazil international from Catalunya to the French capital in the summer of 2017.

It was suggested on his way out of Camp Nou that the 26-year-old needed to escape the shadow of star turns in Spain in order to shine in his own right.

That opinion has been echoed by Roberto Carlos, with the iconic Brazilian conceding that a change of scenery was required in order to reach the very top of the game.

He told France Football: “I think that he did well to sign for PSG.

To be the best in the world, he had to leave Barca because of Messi. He has to be conscious that while Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place.”

Neymar has impressed during his debut campaign with PSG, netting 28 times in 30 appearances, but is currently sidelined with a broken metatarsal.

That injury has forced him to undergo surgery, but Roberto Carlos feels a spell on the treatment table could prove beneficial.

He added, with the countdown on to the 2018 World Cup: “His injury is something that we have to accept.

“In Brazil, we are religious and we believe that this type of accident doesn’t happen by chance.

I think that now Neymar will focus more on his work and he will look after himself better.”

Brazil will be hoping that proves to be the case as they prepare to head for Russia.

The Selecao are considered to be among the favourites to taste global glory this summer, with their star turn set to be ably assisted by a number of other attacking talents.

Among those is Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, with the 20-year-old having made a big impression for club and country in recent times.

Roberto Carlos added on a hard-working performer: “Our reference is Neymar, Gabriel Jesus will be who helps Neymar.

“He will play for Neymar, ahead of him and sometimes behind. I know that he will serve the star of the team. He is smart and very good.

“Gabriel Jesús will be for Neymar what Benzema is for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid. He has the same focus as Karim.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘Superhero’ Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut>

Former England and Real Madrid manager’s stint in China has come to an end>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
Lancaster excited to see Ryan and Leavy light blue touchpaper after excelling on international stage
'If you're 100kg against 130kg you're more than likely going to lose out there'
'If you want to win the European Cup again, you're going to have to beat Saracens at some stage'
FOOTBALL
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Brazil lay down marker as Gabriel Jesus ends Germany's 22-game unbeaten run
Isco nets hat-trick as Spain hit woeful Argentina for six
'I never want to see scenes like that again': Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
PREMIER LEAGUE
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'While Messi and Cristiano are in form, he will have to settle for third place'
'You're not talking about a normal, mortal human'
Salah sold on cheap to Liverpool, says Roma chief
LIONEL MESSI
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that heâs there'
'The Argentines criticise Messi a lot... You should thank God that he’s there'
Real's Zidane has no faith in me, says Spain's hat-trick hero
Messi admits difficulties in Dybala partnership: He plays like me at Juve
BARCELONA
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'Superhero' Totti marks 25th anniversary of Roma debut
'I can play left-back if the manager wants, no problem'
Liverpool and Man City drawn together in Champions League quarter-finals

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie