This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 29 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I didn't want to go to college or university, I wanted to live my dream'

18-year-old Nhat Nguyen has shown huge potential at underage level, and now that he’s turned pro, is doing everything to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 10:00 AM
33 minutes ago 3,908 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4257199

IT CAN BE a lonely crusade to desolate corners of the world, a costly one at that too, but for Nhat Nguyen the drive to fulfil his potential and chase his dream is unrelenting. 

For as long as he can remember, the 18-year-old has channeled all his energy towards one single-minded goal of becoming the badminton player his talent has always promised. Train, eat, sleep, train, repeat. 

Nhat Nguyen Nhat Nguyen pictured in Dublin this week. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Last summer, he spent three months living and sleeping in a rickety training hall in Jakarta, Indonesia, in order to train with some of the best players in the world, all the while under the guidance of his former coach. 

For the most part, he lived alone in the badminton club, on the other side of the world, sleeping in a small room down from where he would train two or three times a day, and using the most basic cooking facilities imaginable.

“It’s a completely different world out there,” he says. “I was in the suburbs and there were shanty towns and homeless people everywhere.”

Born in Vietnam, Nguyen moved to Ireland with his family when he was four and by the time he was seven, had developed his father’s love for badminton, showing prodigious pedigree from a young age.

From there, Nguyen’s passion for the sport and desire for success grew, and as the years rolled by so too did the accolades and achievements. National titles, followed by European titles. He has long been earmarked as a star of the future.

He has been gaining experience and exposure with a professional club in Germany — TV Refrath — and last week, Nguyen continued his career development by winning bronze at the European Junior Championships in Tallinn. Not that he was satisfied with third place. 

“I was expecting more, but I’ll take a medal,” he states. “I was first seed. I was favourite to win, but I’ll take a medal, I didn’t play my best, but I’ll take a medal. I’m happy enough.”

Finishing on the podium does, however, augur well for next month’s Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, where Nguyen will again be heavily-fancied to medal and display his credentials on the world stage.

“I’m building on that confidence in training. I feel good at the moment. The goal is to medal, and I feel I have a good chance because I’ve competed against most of the competitors. I feel I have a good chance to medal, that’s the plan.”

The teenager’s plan was always to follow his professional ambitions once he had completed the Leaving Certificate out of St David’s CBS in Artane last June, and with the help of the Olympic Federation of Ireland and Sport Ireland, Nguyen has been able to train full-time.

“If you’re top 20 in the world it’s possible to make a good living from badminton,” he adds. 

Nguyen continues to play in Germany but after the Youth Olympics, his focus will turn to the World Junior Championships in Toronto in November, before Tokyo 2020 appears on the horizon.

Nhat Nguyen He was won national and European titles. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Even at 18, Nguyen has designs on reaching his first Olympic Games in two years and in order to do so will need to get into the top 50 in the world, meaning he has considerable ground to make up from his current position of 94th with prize money of $1,798.

“I haven’t played that many senior tournaments but I’ve a lot to catch up on,” the Dubliner admits. 

“I didn’t want to go to college, after I finished my Leaving Cert, I just wanted to focus solely on badminton. I am living the dream at the moment, I’m training two-three times a day. Just eat and sleep badminton. I know it’s quite boring, but it’s always something I wanted to do.

“When I finished school, I had to think more about the money situation. I’m playing abroad in a club to earn a living really and I have help from Olympic funding and Sport Ireland. That’s a great help for me and my family, and just less stress for my parents really.”

Following in the footsteps of Chloe and Sam Magee, and the recently-retired Scott Evans, Nguyen understands the sacrifices demanded to compete, and stay afloat, at the top level, but is fully confident in his ability. 

Having achieved so much so young, the future is extremely bright for Nguyen and the progress he has made certainly bodes well as he bids to break the mould and truly put Ireland on the map at senior level. He doesn’t want to simply survive.

But as confident and ambitious as he is, and needs to be, Nguyen understands the perils and pitfalls of a cut-throat sport in which only the best will succeed. The aim is not to peak too soon, and allow that exciting potential to expire, but to continue to develop and progress as a player at a steady pace.

“I’m trying not to think about it too much because I tend to overthink things,” he says of getting to the Olympics.

“I’m just trying to enjoy the moment really, just stay in the moment and not think about 2020. Next up is the Youth Olympics and I’m focusing on that.”

The rest will follow. 

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    Theresa May throws 'full support' behind joint Irish-British World Cup bid for 2030
    Theresa May throws 'full support' behind joint Irish-British World Cup bid for 2030
    Champions Munich stunned as high-flying Hertha Berlin cause upset
    'At night I couldn't sleep' - Tottenham star Son admits he was 'very nervous' at Asian Games
    TIGER WOODS
    Furyk denies Woods suffering with back injury
    Furyk denies Woods suffering with back injury
    Woods sits out afternoon foursomes as Poulter and Garcia called up by Europe
    Fleetwood and Molinari offer glimmer of hope as Team Europe avoid whitewash in opening fourballs
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    A goal that sums up the man â Hazard's likeable modesty goes hand-in-hand with his brilliance
    A goal that sums up the man — Hazard's likeable modesty goes hand-in-hand with his brilliance
    Guardiola warns Mendy as French defender arrives late after attending Joshua title fight
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    BOXING
    Seventh-round stoppage sees Smith stops Groves in emphatic style to secure WBA super-middleweight title
    Seventh-round stoppage sees Smith stops Groves in emphatic style to secure WBA super-middleweight title
    Los Angeles' Staples Center to host Wilder-Fury
    Billy Joe Saunders tests positive for banned stimulant but 'licenced to box' in Boston next month

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie