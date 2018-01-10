  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Worcester Warriors put faith in Irish hooker despite 14-month injury nightmare

Niall Annett, who has played just once since November 2016, has signed a new contract at Sixways.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 2:45 PM
5 hours ago 7,327 Views No Comments
Image: INPHO/Cathal Noonan 
Image: INPHO/Cathal Noonan 

NIALL ANNETT HAS received a boost by penning a new contract that will keep him at Worcester Warriors for the 2018-19 season.

The Belfast-born hooker, who has made 52 appearances since joining Worcester from Ulster in the summer of 2014, has endured a difficult 14 months due to a series of injuries.

Annett tore his anterior cruciate knee ligament in a training session back in September, but it’s hoped that he’ll return for the Aviva Premiership club in April.

The former Ireland U20 captain — who also represented Emerging Ireland — has only played once for Worcester since November 2016 due to earlier ankle and hamstring problems.

“It’s been a frustrating year or so for me with regards to injuries, especially after a great couple of seasons prior to that. But I’d like to go on record and thank the club for looking after me during the past year or so during a difficult time,” Annett said.

“We’ve got a cracking bunch of lads here and hopefully if we can keep everyone together then we can push on up that table. For me now I just cannot wait to get back on the field and I’m doing everything off it to ensure I come back in the best place I possibly can.”

Worcester Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons added: “Niall has had an unfortunate 12 months but we can’t wait to see him fit and back on the field. He has shown tremendous work-rate in the past few seasons at the club and has been a very important member of the side.”

Worcester, who face Connacht on Saturday in their penultimate Pool 5 game in the European Challenge Cup, are currently second from bottom in the Aviva Premiership.

‘He served his ban. Every person on this planet makes mistakes’

‘I’ve been stuck with this stigma of concussion and it’s frustrating because it’s not true’

