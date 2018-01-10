Worcester Warriors put faith in Irish hooker despite 14-month injury nightmare

NIALL ANNETT HAS received a boost by penning a new contract that will keep him at Worcester Warriors for the 2018-19 season.
The Belfast-born hooker, who has made 52 appearances since joining Worcester from Ulster in the summer of 2014, has endured a difficult 14 months due to a series of injuries.
Annett tore his anterior cruciate knee ligament in a training session back in September, but it’s hoped that he’ll return for the Aviva Premiership club in April.
The former Ireland U20 captain — who also represented Emerging Ireland — has only played once for Worcester since November 2016 due to earlier ankle and hamstring problems.
“It’s been a frustrating year or so for me with regards to injuries, especially after a great couple of seasons prior to that. But I’d like to go on record and thank the club for looking after me during the past year or so during a difficult time,” Annett said.
“We’ve got a cracking bunch of lads here and hopefully if we can keep everyone together then we can push on up that table. For me now I just cannot wait to get back on the field and I’m doing everything off it to ensure I come back in the best place I possibly can.”
Glad to be staying at @WorcsWarriors Cant wait to get fit and get back out there!! #COYW https://t.co/kJ6yu2r8m2— Niall Annett (@NiallAnnett2) January 10, 2018
Worcester Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons added: “Niall has had an unfortunate 12 months but we can’t wait to see him fit and back on the field. He has shown tremendous work-rate in the past few seasons at the club and has been a very important member of the side.”
Worcester, who face Connacht on Saturday in their penultimate Pool 5 game in the European Challenge Cup, are currently second from bottom in the Aviva Premiership.
