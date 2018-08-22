This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Heavyweight Wexford garda Niall Kennedy to share bill with Katie Taylor at home of Boston Celtics

The Gorey man will take to the ring at the 20,000-capacity arena on a night of world championship boxing.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 22 Aug 2018, 10:14 PM
37 minutes ago
WEXFORD HEAVYWEIGHT BOXER Niall Kennedy will fight at TD Garden, the iconic home of NBA franchise the Boston Celtics, on 20 October.

The Wicklow-based garda will share a bill with Katie Taylor, whose world title defence versus Cindy Serrano has been officially confirmed for the same location.

Cavaliers Celtics Basketball Kennedy and Taylor will fight on a Matchroom USA bill at TD Garden Source: Charles Krupa

The Irish duo will take to the ring in front of a home-ish crowd on the undercard of Billy Joe Saunders’ WBO World middleweight clash with Rhode Island’s Demetrius Andrade. Taylor-Serrano will be the co-main event at the 20,000-capacity arena.

Kennedy is listed by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom as being available for interview at Friday’s press conference in Boston, but told The42 he’ll be busy “keeping the streets Wicklow quiet, unfortunately.”

‘Boom Boom Bas’, 34, has accrued an unbeaten 11-0-1 (7KOs) record in the professional ring since converting from the unpaid ranks in 2015.

Gorey man Kennedy trains in Paschal Collins’ Celtic Warrior Gym in Corduff but has nine times in the Boston area, picking up Massachusetts and New England heavyweight tiles last year – the latter in a career-best upset win over hard-hitting local favourite Alexis Santos.

Promoted by Murphy’s Boxing – the company founded and run by Dropkick Murphys lead singer Ken Casey – ‘Bas’ was held to his sole career draw in his last outing.

The full-time garda will be hoping to return to winning ways on his biggest platform to date.

The Boston card will be the second held by Matchroom as part of their billion-dollar streaming deal with DAZN, and broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Garda Kennedy: ‘With the baby in hospital, I got there and suddenly I’m thinking, ‘Jesus, I’m on billboards”

Wexford’s Garda Niall Kennedy produces stunning upset to win New England heavyweight title

