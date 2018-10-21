This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 21 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey

Unbeaten heavyweight Niall Kennedy was left with ‘a dead right arse cheek’ after his impressive win in Boston.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 21 Oct 2018, 6:25 PM
2 hours ago 3,290 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4297698

Gavan Casey reports from Boston

GOREY GARDA NIALL ‘Bas’ Kennedy’s only complaint following his impressive outing at Boston’s TD Garden on Saturday night was that he had lost feeling in his backside.

Kennedy outboxed and outfought the previously unbeaten ‘Brutal’ Brendan Barrett, who lived up to his moniker — and his MMA background — by flinging Kennedy to the canvas with a judo move of some description early doors.

And Kennedy, whose win at the home of the Boston Celtics and Bruins kickstarted a famous sporting weekend for his hometown ahead of today’s Wexford Senior Hurling Championship final, admitted post-fight that he feared the worst having been unceremoniously dumped to the floor.

“It was impressive, wasn’t it?” he said of Barrett’s takedown, which inexplicably didn’t earn the American so much as a point deduction.

I was panicking — I thought there was a choke coming after. I didn’t know what was going on. Ah, Jesus, he was unorthodox. I’ve a dead right arse cheek, and I don’t think you’re supposed to have one of them in boxing, so…

“He was big, rough… Jesus, he was wider than he was tall,” Kennedy continued. “He was physically strong. I can’t explain some of the things he was doing — he tried to trip me a couple of times. And when he got me down, I remember being on me face thinking, ‘I’m not a million per cent sure this lad is stopping here!’

“It definitely wasn’t pretty, I’d say, but I got out of it, I got the win, I’ve no injuries, thank God — I could go again next week if I had to, so…”

Kennedy was cheered on by a sizeable support at ‘The Gahden’, with Bostonian encouragement notably as audible as that of a more conventionally Irish tone.

“It’s amazing,” he said. “I had fantastic support — my support is getting better and better.

I’ve lads out here from Gorey that booked the flights, and Gorey are in the hurling county final tomorrow [Sunday] at home, so that’s massive!

Indeed, Kennedy was sporting a pair of Naomh Eanna socks in the ring in support of his club. Sure enough, they were crowned Wexford county champions for the first time in their history this evening, seeing off St Martin’s — a feat made all the more incredible by the fact that they were a Junior club as recently as six years ago.

IMG_7526

“Look, people wouldn’t know that fight was very… There was a lot of sentimental stuff going on,” added ‘Boom Boom Bas’.

My best friend is battling cancer at home. He has leukaemia — he’s under a lot of pressure. It’s the first time that myself and the wife have been away from the little man [their son, MJ] as well, so… Look, there was a lot of reasons to fight, there was a lot of reasons to win, and bar a chokehold that man wasn’t beating me tonight.

“I think with a chokehold, he would have, all right!” Kennedy laughed. “We move on, anyway. It definitely wasn’t pretty, but I’m not pretty, so maybe that explains it!”

And he’ll continue to move on Stateside rather than back across the Atlantic: Kennedy and trainer-manager Paschal Collins are targeting a North American heavyweight title rather than the Irish equivalent.

The simple fact is that the NABF title will open considerably more doors than the BUI strap. Kennedy, who is promoted by Dropkick Murphy’s frontman Ken Casey and his Murphy’s Boxing outfit in Beantown, hasn’t fought in Ireland since nearly two years ago, and he doesn’t see that changing for the foreseeable future.

“We’re talking to Kevin McBride about it [the Irish title], and we’re trying to get that made,” joked Kennedy. “No, I’m not based in Ireland — I’m based in America. It’s not that I wouldn’t be interested — I wouldn’t dishonour the BUI or anything like that.

“I’ve never had success as an Irish amateur, so my objective when I started as a pro wasn’t to be successful in Ireland — it was to build what we’re building here. And thanks to Ken Casey and Packie and Murphy’s Boxing, and Matchroom now for letting me on a show like this.

“I think I showed I’m a ticket-seller — my crowd is after improving, so hopefully I’ll get back on one. Maybe a little bit of a prettier fight the next time,” Kennedy smiled.

Next up on on his schedule, though, is ‘work-work’, where he’ll swap the gloves, trunks and GAA socks for his garda uniform. He’s due to report for duty at his Wicklow Town station midweek.

“I’m back to work on Wednesday,” Kennedy said, conspicuously perturbed by the sheer thought of it. “I’m in at… Please don’t say I’m in at seven o’clock, because I only get back Tuesday… But I think I actually am in at seven in the morning!

“Everyone that meets me in Wicklow on Wednesday, I apologise for the humour I’ll be in,” he laughed.

“Stop talking about work when I’m away, will ya?”

Subscribe to our new podcast, Heineken Rugby Weekly on The42, here:

Subscribe

‘I expected a lot more’: Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Palace miss penalty and lose to late Everton double
    Palace miss penalty and lose to late Everton double
    Barca concern ahead of Clasico as Messi injured in win over Sevilla
    New Villa boss Smith gets off to a winning start, Leeds miss chance to go top
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    Mourinho's 'raw emotion' during Chelsea touchline drama is no problem for Gary Neville
    Salah gets his scoring mojo back to snap Liverpool's winless run
    In-form Lamela settles London derby as Spurs climb into top four
    BOXING
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I thought there was a choke coming!': Kennedy laughs off opponent's judo antics on famous weekend for Gorey
    'I expected a lot more': Taylor frustrated by negative Serrano and hopes her sister shows up for a scrap
    Taylor toys with tough Cindy Serrano to retain titles in Boston as a 'Notorious' fan watches on
    LEAGUE OF IRELAND
    'I don't regret it, I don't hold any bad feelings. Things happen for a reason'
    'I don't regret it, I don't hold any bad feelings. Things happen for a reason'
    'The Derry Pele' pulls the strings as Finn Harps advance in First Division play-off
    Carr helps Hoops seal third place with fiery win over Waterford

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie