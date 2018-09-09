This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 9 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner accused of breaking taxi driver's jaw in Copenhagen

The former Arsenal forward has reportedly been involved in an altercation in the Danish capital.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 10:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,225 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/4227137
Denmark forward Nicklas Bendtner.
Denmark forward Nicklas Bendtner.
Denmark forward Nicklas Bendtner.

DENMARK INTERNATIONAL STRIKER Nicklas Bendtner has been accused of assaulting a taxi driver in his home city of Copenhagen.

The 30-year-old was back in Copenhagen during the international break despite not being part of Age Hareide’s squad for Sunday’s 2-0 Nations League victory over Wales.

The Rosenborg forward has made headlines for the wrong reasons, with a local taxi driver giving his name to the police after having his jaw broken on Saturday evening.

Reports emerged that the 83-time Denmark international had been involved in the incident, with the taxi driver’s firm DanTaxi confirming that the driver had indeed given Bendtner’s name to the police when interviewed about the assault.

“It’s the name that the driver has reported,” DanTaxi communications manager Rasmus Krochin told Ekstra Bladet.

“We are deeply shaken. This applies to everyone in the company. We have been informed internally, and of course there is something that shakes people.”

Republic of Ireland v Denmark - 2018 FIFA World Cup - Qualifying Play-off - Second Leg - Aviva Stadium Bendtner scores a penalty against Ireland during last year's World Cup play-off second leg in Dublin. Source: Brian Lawless

Copenhagen police chief executive Carsten Reenberg confirmed that the police had been notified of a violent incident at 2:41 am in the city centre, but would not confirm to Ekstra Bladet that the footballer had been involved.

Bendtner began his professional career at Arsenal, having moved to the London club as a teenager in 2004. He made his debut the following year, spending seven seasons with the Gunners where he scored 45 times in 171 appearances.

Following loan spells at Birmingham, Sunderland and Juventus, Bendtner permanently left Arsenal to join Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in 2014. There he won the DFB Pokal and the DFL Supercup before returning to England for a season to line out for Nottingham Forest.

The forward joined Rosenborg in 2017, winning the league in his first campaign as he finished as top scorer with 19 goals in 29 league games.

He has found the net five times this season, but injury ruled him out of the World Cup despite playing in the 5-1 qualification playoff victory over Ireland last November.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Brilliant Christian Eriksen brace punishes Wales three days after impressive Ireland win
    Manchester United Women win first league game 12-0 against Aston Villa
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    Emery's Arsenal ‘feels like a new club’ - Bellerin
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    BOXING
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    Khan survives heavy knockdown and hairy moments to dominate Vargas on points
    Belfast's Burnett addresses flag 'controversy' ahead of Super Series showdown with Donaire
    US OPEN
    Serena Williams fined $17,000 for outburst during controversial US Open final defeat
    Serena Williams fined $17,000 for outburst during controversial US Open final defeat
    Naomi Osaka's US Open win gives 'energy and inspiration to the whole of Japan'
    Every woman should listen to Serena Williams' post-loss interview to understand the importance of feminism

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie