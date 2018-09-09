Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner accused of breaking taxi driver's jaw in Copenhagen

DENMARK INTERNATIONAL STRIKER Nicklas Bendtner has been accused of assaulting a taxi driver in his home city of Copenhagen.

The 30-year-old was back in Copenhagen during the international break despite not being part of Age Hareide’s squad for Sunday’s 2-0 Nations League victory over Wales.

The Rosenborg forward has made headlines for the wrong reasons, with a local taxi driver giving his name to the police after having his jaw broken on Saturday evening.

Reports emerged that the 83-time Denmark international had been involved in the incident, with the taxi driver’s firm DanTaxi confirming that the driver had indeed given Bendtner’s name to the police when interviewed about the assault.

“It’s the name that the driver has reported,” DanTaxi communications manager Rasmus Krochin told Ekstra Bladet.

“We are deeply shaken. This applies to everyone in the company. We have been informed internally, and of course there is something that shakes people.”

Bendtner scores a penalty against Ireland during last year's World Cup play-off second leg in Dublin. Source: Brian Lawless

Copenhagen police chief executive Carsten Reenberg confirmed that the police had been notified of a violent incident at 2:41 am in the city centre, but would not confirm to Ekstra Bladet that the footballer had been involved.

Bendtner began his professional career at Arsenal, having moved to the London club as a teenager in 2004. He made his debut the following year, spending seven seasons with the Gunners where he scored 45 times in 171 appearances.

Following loan spells at Birmingham, Sunderland and Juventus, Bendtner permanently left Arsenal to join Bundesliga side Wolfsburg in 2014. There he won the DFB Pokal and the DFL Supercup before returning to England for a season to line out for Nottingham Forest.

The forward joined Rosenborg in 2017, winning the league in his first campaign as he finished as top scorer with 19 goals in 29 league games.

He has found the net five times this season, but injury ruled him out of the World Cup despite playing in the 5-1 qualification playoff victory over Ireland last November.

