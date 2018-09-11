This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Northern Ireland striker scores with his first touch in international football

Supersub Gavin Whyte helped Northern Ireland to a 3-0 friendly win against Israel.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 10:30 PM
41 minutes ago 2,277 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4231046
Whyte: Oxford United winger was only on the pitch two minutes before scoring.
Image: Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO
Whyte: Oxford United winger was only on the pitch two minutes before scoring.
Whyte: Oxford United winger was only on the pitch two minutes before scoring.
Image: Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO

GAVIN WHYTE SCORED with his first touch in international football as Northern Ireland rebounded from a disappointing Nations League debut to notch a 3-0 friendly win over Israel.

Oxford United winger Whyte bundled home less than two minutes after stepping on for his debut to wrap up a confident response to Saturday’s defeat against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Northern Ireland failed to turn their dominance into a result on that occasion but there was little threat of a repeat at Windsor Park after Steven Davis struck inside 13 minutes.

Stuart Dallas added a second before the interval and later set up Whyte for his memorable moment as Michael O’Neill’s men brought an end to a three-game winless run.

Ruthlessly made to regret their wastefulness on the weekend, Northern Ireland appeared to have heeded the lesson during a professional and polished first 45 minutes.
Davis made the breakthrough with a clean first-time finish that fizzed off Munas Dabbur’s head and through Guy Haimov’s hands.

The second was a long time coming and Dallas supplied it four minutes from the break, volleying in George Saville’s curling cross to the far post.

Paddy McNair had half-hearted appeals for a penalty waved away soon after the restart and Middlesbrough midfielder Saville sliced wide with a chance to extend the margin.

In the end, it was fittingly left to debutant Whyte to put the polish on a positive night for Northern Ireland, the 22-year-old delighting the home crowd by bundling home the loose ball from Dallas’ low left-sided cross.

