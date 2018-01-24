  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Galway's Damien Comer leads the way as NUIG cruise past IT Sligo

NUI Galway will meet the winner of UCC and Garda College in the next round.

By Declan Rooney Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 5:09 PM
4 hours ago 5,504 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3815070
Comer: early goal set NUI Galway on their way.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Comer: early goal set NUI Galway on their way.
Comer: early goal set NUI Galway on their way.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

NUI Galway 3-15
IT Sligo 1-6

Declan Rooney reports from Danagan

DAMIEN COMER SET the tone for NUI Galway with a fourth-minute goal as Maurice Sheridan’s side easily reached Round 2 of the Sigerson Cup and swatted aside IT Sligo at a soaking wet Dangan.

Underfoot conditions were atrocious, but it didn’t deter NUI Galway who ran out easy 15-point winners.

A goal from Limerick native Brian Donovan in first-half added time gave IT Sligo an insurmountable deficit to claw back, while the 21 scoreless minutes they went through after Robbie Smyth’s second-half free allowed the hosts to run away with the win.

It had started so well for IT Sligo too as they raced out of the blocks with points from Sligo’s Liam Gaughan after 30 seconds and Smyth in the second minute.

But Comer’s goal and quick points from Owen Gallagher, Enda Tierney and Peter Cooke pushed NUI Galway well clear, while they finished the half strongly when Sean Kelly and Céin D’Arcy pointed, before Donovan finished off some great build up play by Gerard O’Kelly Lynch.

O’Kelly Lynch, the Sligo wing-back, was particularly impressive for NUI Galway, and he was in the thick of two Comer points in the space of a minute as NUIG took a 2-10 to 0-5 lead by the 47th minute.

Galway panellist Cooke also impressed at midfield, and kicked four points for NUI Galway, while he also started the move that led to Donovan’s assist as Tierney flicked the third goal to the net with nine minuets remaining.

NUI Galway will meet the winner of UCC and Garda College in the next round.

Scorers for NUI Galway: Damien Comer 1-2, Enda Tierney 1-1 (0-1f), Peter Cooke 0-4 (0-2f, 0-1’45), Brian Donovan 1-0, Owen Gallagher, Kevin Quinn 0-2 (1f), Céin D’Arcy, Adam Gallagher (0-1f), Sean Kelly, Eoin Finnerty 0-1 each.

Scorers for IT Sligo: L Gaughan 1-2 (1f), R Smyth 0-3 (2f), D McGovern 0-1.

NUI Galway

1. Tadhg O’Malley (Naomh Anna Leitir Mór, Galway)

2. Stephen Brennan (Claremorris, Mayo)
3. Sean Mulkerrin (Aran Islands, Galway)
4. Aaron O’Connor (Duagh, Kerry)

5. Kieran Molloy (Corofin, Galway)
6. Ruairi Greene (Killanin, Galway)
7. Gerard O’Kelly Lynch (St Mary’s, Sligo)

8. Céin D’Arcy (Caherlistrane, Galway)
9. Peter Cooke (Moycullen, Galway)

12. Enda Tierney (Oughterard, Galway)
11. Owen Gallagher (Glenavy, Antrim)
10. Adam Gallagher (Mayo Gaels, Mayo)

13. Brian Donovan (Monaleen, Limerick)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown, Galway)
15. Sean Kelly (Moycullen, Galway)

Subs

24. Ryan Forde (Annaghdown, Galway) for A Gallagher (38)
17. Colm Kelly (Aodh Ruadh, Donegal) for O’Connor (43)
21. Kevin Quinn (Ballinrobe, Mayo) for Molloy (49)
27. Eoin Finnerty (Mountbellew-Moylough, Galway) for Donovan (51)
22. Gerry Canavan (Mayo Gaels, Mayo) for O Gallagher (54)
25. Ronan O’Toole (St Loman’s, Westmeath) for Comer (55)

IT Sligo

1. Scott Kilkerr (Mayo)

2. Cormac Reape (Knockmore, Mayo)
3. Ross Gallagher (Naomh Bríd, Donegal)
4. Eoghan Ban Gallagher (Killybegs, Donegal)

22. Nathan Hardy (Knockmore, Mayo)
6. Brian Mahon (Owenmore Gaels, Sligo)
14. Andrew McClean (Kilcar, Donegal)

8. Niall McGovern (Ballinamore, Leitrim)
12. Dean McGovern (Ballinamore, Leitrim)

9. Joseph O’Reilly (Geevagh, Sligo)
7. Kevin McBrearty (Four Masters, Donegal)
10. Cathal Hennelly (Mayo)

13. Liam Gaughan (Tourlestrane, Sligo)
15. Cian Lally (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point, Sligo)
17. Robbie Smyth (Abbeylara, Longford)

Subs

28. Jack Kearney (Westmeath) for Hennelly 20
24. Sean Meehan (Donegal) for Smyth 42-44 blood
24. Sean Meehan (Donegal) for N McGovern 44
21. Mark Harley (Donegal) for O’Reilly 47
32. Craig O’Sullivan (Kildare) for McBrearty 51

Referee: Eamonn O’Grady (Leitrim).

Con O’Callaghan’s Sigerson involvement with UCD unclear as he juggles Cuala commitments

